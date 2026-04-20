Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries' current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries' Q2 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.49 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PPG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $120.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $114.92 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.99. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $260,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $979,856.43. The trade was a 20.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $447,848.34. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,949,025.01. This trade represents a 18.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,611 shares of company stock worth $14,647,371. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. PPG Industries's payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

PPG Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PPG Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Preliminary Q1 earnings beat and revenue upside, driven by strength in aerospace and Latin America architectural coatings — this helped trigger an immediate positive market reaction. PPG earnings beat

Preliminary Q1 earnings beat and revenue upside, driven by strength in aerospace and Latin America architectural coatings — this helped trigger an immediate positive market reaction. Positive Sentiment: Management is pursuing price increases and signaled a steady growth outlook, which investors expect will stabilize margins going forward. Price hikes will help stabilize margins

Management is pursuing price increases and signaled a steady growth outlook, which investors expect will stabilize margins going forward. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition of Ozark Materials (road/pavement-marking business) expands PPG’s traffic solutions offering and creates cross‑sell opportunities in coatings for infrastructure. PPG expands traffic solutions with Ozark deal

Acquisition of Ozark Materials (road/pavement-marking business) expands PPG’s traffic solutions offering and creates cross‑sell opportunities in coatings for infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: PPG emphasized strong 2025 operating performance at its annual meeting: $15.9B in net sales and 2% organic growth, led by Performance Coatings — evidence of above‑market execution. PPG highlights 2025 performance

PPG emphasized strong 2025 operating performance at its annual meeting: $15.9B in net sales and 2% organic growth, led by Performance Coatings — evidence of above‑market execution. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its PPG price target to $119 (while keeping a sector perform rating), giving a modest analyst-driven lift to sentiment. RBC raises price target

Royal Bank of Canada raised its PPG price target to $119 (while keeping a sector perform rating), giving a modest analyst-driven lift to sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: PPG declared a quarterly dividend of $0.71 (yield ~2.5%) with record date May 11 — a steady income item but not a material catalyst by itself.

PPG declared a quarterly dividend of $0.71 (yield ~2.5%) with record date May 11 — a steady income item but not a material catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple news pieces and analyst notes highlight mix of margin pressure and mitigation from pricing — this suggests continued execution will be needed for sustained upside. Shares jump on pricing action

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

Further Reading

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