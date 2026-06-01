Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Range Resources' current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Range Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 26.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $898.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Range Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Range Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRC

Range Resources Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $38.94 on Monday. Range Resources has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business's fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Range Resources's payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $310,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,859.20. The trade was a 19.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 49.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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