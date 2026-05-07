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Zacks Research Upgrades Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) to Hold

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Daiichi Sankyo logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Daiichi Sankyo from a "strong sell" to a "hold" in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
  • Shares and valuation: DSNKY opened at $16.93, trades below its 50‑day ($18.00) and 200‑day ($20.54) moving averages, has a market cap of $32.07B, a PE of 15.53 and PEG of 0.85, and a 12‑month range of $15.56–$28.21.
  • Company profile: Headquartered in Tokyo, Daiichi Sankyo is a research‑driven pharmaceutical company focused on oncology and cardiovascular therapies and builds its pipeline through internal R&D and partnerships.
  • Interested in Daiichi Sankyo? Here are five stocks we like better.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Daiichi Sankyo Price Performance

Daiichi Sankyo stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody‑drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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