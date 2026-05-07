Zacks Research Upgrades Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) to Hold

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Daiichi Sankyo Price Performance

Daiichi Sankyo stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody‑drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

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