Zacks Research Upgrades JAN (NYSE:JAN) to "Hold"

JAN (NYSE:JAN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on JAN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on JAN in a report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JAN to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of JAN in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of JAN in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.27.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAN

JAN Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of JAN stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. JAN has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at JAN

In related news, COO Jeffrey H. Miller bought 7,500 shares of JAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine M. Sandstrom bought 13,500 shares of JAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $420,000. The trade was a 180.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 187,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,000 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting JAN

Here are the key news stories impacting JAN this week:

About JAN

Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

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