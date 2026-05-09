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Zacks Research Upgrades SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to Strong-Buy

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded SelectQuote from “hold” to “strong-buy,” adding to a mixed but generally improving analyst picture. The stock’s consensus rating remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target price of $2.92.
  • SelectQuote reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings, posting $0.15 EPS versus expectations for a loss of $0.02. Revenue came in at $430.93 million, slightly below the $438.93 million estimate.
  • The stock was trading around $1.14 on Thursday, well below its 52-week high of $2.77 and above its 52-week low of $0.56. Institutional investors own about 34.59% of the company, and several funds recently increased their stakes.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLQT. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SelectQuote from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Noble Financial raised shares of SelectQuote to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SelectQuote from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price target on SelectQuote in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SelectQuote

SelectQuote Trading Down 0.4%

SLQT opened at $1.14 on Thursday. SelectQuote has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.62. The business's 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.63.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 5.60%.The firm had revenue of $430.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $438.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SelectQuote

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 6.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 81,854 shares of the company's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 44.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,500 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 90.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,133 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,765 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 8.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,597 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company's stock.

About SelectQuote

(Get Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc NYSE: SLQT is a U.S.-based insurance brokerage and lead generation company that connects consumers with a range of insurance products through proprietary technology and licensed agents. The company specializes in life insurance, supplemental health coverage and Medicare plans, leveraging its digital platform and call center operations to help individuals compare policies and find cost-effective solutions tailored to their needs.

Through a single point of contact, policy seekers can evaluate offerings from multiple carriers, including term life, whole life, accidental death, critical illness and long-term care products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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