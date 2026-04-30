Zacks Research Upgrades Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) to "Hold"

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

TFX has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Teleflex from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $138.50.

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Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX opened at $133.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $100.18 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business's fifty day moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day moving average is $116.73.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.57 million. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 30.56% and a positive return on equity of 14.30%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,246,112 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 84,754 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 478.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $287,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,776 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $180,470,000 after acquiring an additional 22,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,665 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $152,630,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,220,637 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $149,357,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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