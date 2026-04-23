Zacks Research Upgrades Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU) to Hold

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XNDU. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

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Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Trading Up 51.7%

Shares of XNDU opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $42.44.

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The quantum computing company reported ($14.29) EPS for the quarter.

About Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited is a quantum computing company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that develops photonics-based quantum hardware and software. The company focuses on building programmable photonic quantum processors that use light rather than superconducting qubits, and it provides cloud-based access to its systems for researchers and commercial users. Xanadu is publicly listed under the ticker XNDU on both Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Its technology stack combines integrated photonic hardware, control systems, and software designed to support quantum algorithms and applications in areas such as optimization, simulation, and quantum machine learning.

Further Reading

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