Zacks Research Weighs in on F.N.B.'s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for F.N.B. in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.'s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.'s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $454.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

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Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FNB. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FNB

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $17.91 on Friday. F.N.B. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from F.N.B.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. F.N.B.'s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 66.8% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 585.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358,244 shares of the bank's stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 305,961 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 17.4% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,079 shares of the bank's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its principal subsidiary, FNB Bank, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer financial services. Founded in 1864 as the First National Bank of Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become a regional banking franchise.

The company's main business activities include traditional deposit-taking and lending services, such as checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and consumer and commercial loans.

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