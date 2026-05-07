Zacks Research Weighs in on Newmont's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont's current full-year earnings is $9.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont's Q1 2027 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Newmont from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Newmont from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their target price on Newmont from $177.00 to $176.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Newmont from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $142.51.

Get Newmont alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.80. Newmont has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,477.93. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,473,051.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,615.15. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 43,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is 13.49%.

Newmont News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Newmont’s blowout Q1 results and revenue/EPS beats have reinforced earnings momentum and underpinned upgrades and higher price targets from several firms (BMO, Citigroup, Scotiabank among others), which supports upside sentiment for the stock. Read More.

Newmont’s blowout Q1 results and revenue/EPS beats have reinforced earnings momentum and underpinned upgrades and higher price targets from several firms (BMO, Citigroup, Scotiabank among others), which supports upside sentiment for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026/2027 EPS forecasts and maintains a Sector Outperform view with a $151 target, signaling improving analyst fundamentals that can lift investor expectations. Read More.

Scotiabank raised its FY2026/2027 EPS forecasts and maintains a Sector Outperform view with a $151 target, signaling improving analyst fundamentals that can lift investor expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Newmont-funded exploration: Newmont fully funded Headwater Gold’s 2025–26 Lodestar drill program under an earn‑in and the program identified a new “Meridian Zone” — positive for Newmont’s Nevada exploration pipeline and optionality. Read More.

Newmont-funded exploration: Newmont fully funded Headwater Gold’s 2025–26 Lodestar drill program under an earn‑in and the program identified a new “Meridian Zone” — positive for Newmont’s Nevada exploration pipeline and optionality. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest from thematic/precious‑metals screens: Newmont is being highlighted in recent “best silver mining” and long‑term growth lists after its strong quarter, which can attract new flows from sector ETFs and retail buyers. Read More.

Investor interest from thematic/precious‑metals screens: Newmont is being highlighted in recent “best silver mining” and long‑term growth lists after its strong quarter, which can attract new flows from sector ETFs and retail buyers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider share sales (executive filings including Rule 10b5‑1 plans) were reported; filings show sales were largely to cover tax withholding on vested awards and executed under pre‑arranged plans, which appears administrative rather than an outright negative signal. Read More.

Insider share sales (executive filings including Rule 10b5‑1 plans) were reported; filings show sales were largely to cover tax withholding on vested awards and executed under pre‑arranged plans, which appears administrative rather than an outright negative signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont pays a modest quarterly dividend (recently announced), which supports income investors but is not the primary driver of large directional moves. Read More.

Newmont pays a modest quarterly dividend (recently announced), which supports income investors but is not the primary driver of large directional moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Earlier in May the market reacted negatively after Newmont authorized up to US$6 billion in buybacks despite the Q1 beat; that announcement triggered intra‑day selling in some accounts—an example of how capital allocation timing/scale can prompt short‑term profit‑taking. Read More.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newmont, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmont wasn't on the list.

While Newmont currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here