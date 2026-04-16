Zacks Research Weighs in on Nutrien's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for Nutrien in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien's current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nutrien's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

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NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Nutrien from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Down 0.4%

NTR stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock's 50 day moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average is $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 699 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Nutrien's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio is 47.21%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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