Zacks Research Weighs in on Nutrien's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien's current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nutrien's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NTR. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Nutrien from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nutrien from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $79.65.

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Nutrien Stock Up 1.6%

NTR stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. Nutrien has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm's fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 699 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company's stock.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Nutrien's payout ratio is presently 47.21%.

Key Stories Impacting Nutrien

Here are the key news stories impacting Nutrien this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q3 2026 EPS view to $0.75 from $0.72, a modest upward revision that suggests slightly stronger seasonal or segment outlook for that quarter. Zacks Q3 2026 Upgrade

Zacks raised its Q3 2026 EPS view to $0.75 from $0.72, a modest upward revision that suggests slightly stronger seasonal or segment outlook for that quarter. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also nudged up Q2 2027 to $1.87 from $1.84, indicating marginally better expectations for that period. Zacks Q2 2027 Upgrade

Zacks also nudged up Q2 2027 to $1.87 from $1.84, indicating marginally better expectations for that period. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho issued a Hold on Nutrien (coverage note reported by The Globe and Mail). A Hold is neither bullish nor bearish but reinforces a cautious stance among brokers. Nutrien Gets a Hold from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho issued a Hold on Nutrien (coverage note reported by The Globe and Mail). A Hold is neither bullish nor bearish but reinforces a cautious stance among brokers. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near‑term quarterly forecasts: Q2 2026 to $2.38 (from $2.43), Q4 2026 to $0.81 (from $0.86), and Q1 2027 to $0.68 (from $0.70) — small cuts but across multiple quarters. Zacks Near‑term Cuts

Zacks trimmed several near‑term quarterly forecasts: Q2 2026 to $2.38 (from $2.43), Q4 2026 to $0.81 (from $0.86), and Q1 2027 to $0.68 (from $0.70) — small cuts but across multiple quarters. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reduced full‑year estimates for FY2026 (to $4.41 from $4.47), FY2027 (to $4.29 from $4.40) and FY2028 (to $4.59 from $4.76), signaling a slightly lower medium‑term earnings trajectory. Zacks FY Cuts

Zacks reduced full‑year estimates for FY2026 (to $4.41 from $4.47), FY2027 (to $4.29 from $4.40) and FY2028 (to $4.59 from $4.76), signaling a slightly lower medium‑term earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Other multi‑period trims include Q4 2027 to $0.81 (from $0.89) and Q3 2027 to $0.93 (from $0.98), reflecting Zacks’ broader downward adjustments across later quarters. Zacks Multi‑Period Cuts

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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