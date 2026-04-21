Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Trading Up 8.2% - Should You Buy?

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.35 and last traded at $49.35. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Zealand Pharma A/S from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zealand Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZLDPF

Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Up 8.2%

The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business's fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 23.57 and a quick ratio of 23.57.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a net margin of 70.06% and a return on equity of 48.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, design and development of peptide‐based therapeutics. Utilizing proprietary peptide engineering platforms, the company focuses on metabolic and endocrine disorders, including diabetes and rare gastrointestinal diseases. Zealand employs a rational design approach to optimize stability, selectivity and dosing profiles of its candidates, aiming to improve patient outcomes where current treatment options are limited.

Among the most advanced assets in Zealand's pipeline is dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog designed for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

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