Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $274.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northcoast Research reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $309.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $319.09.

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Zebra Technologies Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of ZBRA opened at $251.53 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $238.40 and its 200 day moving average is $237.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.05 and a 12-month high of $352.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,613,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,614 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $549,651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,874,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $457,419,000 after purchasing an additional 876,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $437,444,000 after purchasing an additional 416,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $323,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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