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Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Zegona Communications logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zegona Communications shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 1,884 on Monday amid solid volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains upbeat: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target from GBX 1,500 to GBX 2,150 and reiterated a "buy" rating, while the stock’s average analyst rating is also "Buy."
  • The company’s recent momentum follows its 2024 acquisition of Vodafone Spain, with management aiming to improve efficiency, align costs with the local market, and enhance shareholder returns.
  • Interested in Zegona Communications? Here are five stocks we like better.

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,884 and last traded at GBX 1,884, with a volume of 472365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,862.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zegona Communications from GBX 1,500 to GBX 2,150 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zegona Communications currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,683.33.

View Our Latest Report on ZEG

Zegona Communications Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 608.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.55 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,741.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,534.94.

About Zegona Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zegona is publicly listed on the Main Market of the LSE. It was established in 2015 with the objective of investing in businesses in the European Telecommunications, Media and Technology sector and improving their performance to deliver attractive shareholder returns. Zegona is led by former Virgin Media executives Eamonn O'Hare and Robert Samuelson. In 2024, Zegona completed the acquisition of Vodafone Spain. Vodafone Spain is one of the leading telecoms networks in Spain but following shifts in customer sentiment, Zegona believes the future of the business lies in right-sizing the cost and capex base in the business to the local market context, operating the assets more efficiently and driving value for money service propositions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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