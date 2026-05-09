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Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Zegona Communications logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zegona Communications shares rose 2.0% and crossed above their 50-day moving average, trading as high as GBX 1,868 before last changing hands at GBX 1,862.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with Canaccord Genuity raising its price target from GBX 1,500 to GBX 2,150 and maintaining a buy rating; the stock’s consensus rating is also Buy.
  • The company has a market value of about £4.23 billion and recently completed the acquisition of Vodafone Spain, which Zegona says it will improve by lowering costs and capex while operating more efficiently.
  • Interested in Zegona Communications? Here are five stocks we like better.

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,741.04 and traded as high as GBX 1,868. Zegona Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,862, with a volume of 574,158 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zegona Communications from GBX 1,500 to GBX 2,150 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zegona Communications presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,683.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZEG

Zegona Communications Stock Up 2.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 608.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,741.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,534.94.

About Zegona Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zegona is publicly listed on the Main Market of the LSE. It was established in 2015 with the objective of investing in businesses in the European Telecommunications, Media and Technology sector and improving their performance to deliver attractive shareholder returns. Zegona is led by former Virgin Media executives Eamonn O'Hare and Robert Samuelson. In 2024, Zegona completed the acquisition of Vodafone Spain. Vodafone Spain is one of the leading telecoms networks in Spain but following shifts in customer sentiment, Zegona believes the future of the business lies in right-sizing the cost and capex base in the business to the local market context, operating the assets more efficiently and driving value for money service propositions.

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