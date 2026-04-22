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Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Shares Up 1.5% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Zegona Communications logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 1.5% to GBX 1,807.50 (intraday high GBX 1,824) on Wednesday, though trading volume was down about 77% versus the average session.
  • Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to GBX 2,150 and gave a "buy" rating; the stock has a consensus "Buy" from three analysts with an average target of GBX 1,683.33.
  • Zegona completed the acquisition of Vodafone Spain in 2024 and plans cost- and capex-right-sizing to improve performance, while the company shows very high leverage (debt-to-equity 608.59) despite a market cap of £4.13 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG - Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,824 and last traded at GBX 1,807.50. 546,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,344,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,780.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zegona Communications from GBX 1,500 to GBX 2,150 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,683.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZEG

Zegona Communications Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 608.59. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 1,735.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,503.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.32 and a beta of 3.52.

Zegona Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zegona is publicly listed on the Main Market of the LSE. It was established in 2015 with the objective of investing in businesses in the European Telecommunications, Media and Technology sector and improving their performance to deliver attractive shareholder returns. Zegona is led by former Virgin Media executives Eamonn O'Hare and Robert Samuelson. In 2024, Zegona completed the acquisition of Vodafone Spain. Vodafone Spain is one of the leading telecoms networks in Spain but following shifts in customer sentiment, Zegona believes the future of the business lies in right-sizing the cost and capex base in the business to the local market context, operating the assets more efficiently and driving value for money service propositions.

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