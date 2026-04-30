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Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Shares Up 4.6% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Zephyr Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Shares up 4.6% — Zephyr traded as high as GBX 3.44 and last at GBX 3.40 on the session, with volume of ~1.53M shares, down about 64% from its average daily volume.
  • Valuation and technicals show a market cap of £71.4M and a negative P/E (-2.01), with the stock sitting above its 200‑day moving average (GBX 2.95) but liquidity/solvency metrics are stretched (debt/equity 46.08, current ratio 0.28).
  • Business profile: Zephyr is a technology-led, carbon-focused oil & gas company whose flagship Paradox Basin 46,000‑acre lease (25,000 acres assessed) is reported to hold net 2P reserves of 2.6 mmboe, 2C of 34 mmboe and 2U of 270 mmboe, plus non‑operated interests in the Williston Basin.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Zephyr Energy.

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.44 and last traded at GBX 3.40. 1,534,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,215,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25.

Zephyr Energy Trading Up 4.6%

The firm has a market cap of £71.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Zephyr Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zephyr Energy plc AIM: ZPHR OTCQB: ZPHRF is a technology-led oil and gas company focused on responsible resource development from carbon-neutral operations in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company's mission is rooted in two core values: to be responsible stewards of its investors' capital, and to be responsible stewards of the environment in which it works. Zephyr's flagship asset is an operated 46,000-acre leaseholding located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, 25,000 acres of which has been assessed to hold, net to Zephyr, 2P reserves of 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent ("mmboe"), 2C resources of 34 mmboe and 2U resources 270 mmboe. In addition to its operated assets, the Company owns working interests in a broad portfolio of non-operated producing wells across the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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