Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Shares Up 4.6% - Still a Buy?

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Zephyr Energy Trading Up 4.6%

Zephyr Energy plc ( LON:ZPHR Get Free Report )'s share price shot up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.44 and last traded at GBX 3.40. 1,534,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,215,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25.

The firm has a market cap of £71.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Zephyr Energy Company Profile

Zephyr Energy plc AIM: ZPHR OTCQB: ZPHRF is a technology-led oil and gas company focused on responsible resource development from carbon-neutral operations in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company's mission is rooted in two core values: to be responsible stewards of its investors' capital, and to be responsible stewards of the environment in which it works. Zephyr's flagship asset is an operated 46,000-acre leaseholding located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, 25,000 acres of which has been assessed to hold, net to Zephyr, 2P reserves of 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent ("mmboe"), 2C resources of 34 mmboe and 2U resources 270 mmboe. In addition to its operated assets, the Company owns working interests in a broad portfolio of non-operated producing wells across the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana.

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