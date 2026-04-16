Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Update

Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZEPP - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 463,069 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 361,705 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,489 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Zepp Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,858,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,826 shares of the company's stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 120,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 295,967 shares of the company's stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 44,619 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the third quarter worth $13,503,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,775 shares of the company's stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zepp Health Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ZEPP opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Zepp Health has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $203.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zepp Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.37.

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Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corp is a technology company specializing in the design, development and sale of smart wearable devices and health management solutions. Through its flagship Amazfit brand and the Zepp software ecosystem, the company offers a range of products—including smartwatches, fitness bands, smart scales and health-oriented mobile applications—designed to track key biometric data such as heart rate, sleep patterns, blood oxygen levels and activity metrics. Zepp Health's integrated platform enables users to monitor wellness and fitness goals while leveraging cloud-based analytics for personalized insights.

At the core of Zepp Health's offering is its Zepp cloud platform, which aggregates and analyzes data collected from its hardware lineup.

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