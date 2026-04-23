Zeta Global (ZETA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Zeta Global to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $370.3920 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.09 million. Zeta Global had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.42%.Zeta Global's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zeta Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Zeta Global has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $24.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley Financial raised Zeta Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Zeta Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.00.

View Our Latest Report on ZETA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,195 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 5.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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