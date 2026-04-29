Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZBH. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.81.

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Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.3%

ZBH traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,179. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm's revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $250,849.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,803.84. The trade was a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,506,849 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,113,736,000 after purchasing an additional 290,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,741 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,111,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,826,974 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $795,814,000 after purchasing an additional 195,214 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,550,754 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $743,749,000 after buying an additional 778,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,685,987 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $601,204,000 after buying an additional 2,017,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

More Zimmer Biomet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zimmer Biomet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — ZBH reported adjusted EPS of $2.09 and revenue of ~$2.09B (sales +9.3% Y/Y); the company raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $8.40–8.55 and updated revenue range. Strong top‑line growth, margin expansion and raised guidance support valuation. PR Newswire: Q1 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — ZBH reported adjusted EPS of $2.09 and revenue of ~$2.09B (sales +9.3% Y/Y); the company raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $8.40–8.55 and updated revenue range. Strong top‑line growth, margin expansion and raised guidance support valuation. Positive Sentiment: Some sell‑side support remains — Stifel kept a "buy" rating and a $105 price target (implies material upside vs. current levels), signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s fundamentals despite near‑term volatility. The Fly: Stifel PT

Some sell‑side support remains — Stifel kept a "buy" rating and a $105 price target (implies material upside vs. current levels), signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s fundamentals despite near‑term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst repositioning — Truist reaffirmed a "hold" but trimmed its target to $92 from $98, a modestly lower valuation that still implies upside from current levels; shows mixed analyst views. TickerReport/Benzinga: Truist

Analyst repositioning — Truist reaffirmed a "hold" but trimmed its target to $92 from $98, a modestly lower valuation that still implies upside from current levels; shows mixed analyst views. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcripts available — Management highlighted a "strong start" to 2026 and drivers behind the beat (product demand, launches, segment performance); read the call highlights/transcript for color on execution and margin drivers. Yahoo Finance: Call Highlights

Earnings call and transcripts available — Management highlighted a "strong start" to 2026 and drivers behind the beat (product demand, launches, segment performance); read the call highlights/transcript for color on execution and margin drivers. Negative Sentiment: Senior finance leadership change — ZBH announced CFO Suketu Upadhyay will depart effective April 28 and named an interim CFO; leadership turnover in finance created uncertainty around near‑term execution and controls. PR Newswire: CFO Transition

Senior finance leadership change — ZBH announced CFO Suketu Upadhyay will depart effective April 28 and named an interim CFO; leadership turnover in finance created uncertainty around near‑term execution and controls. Negative Sentiment: Market reacted sharply to leadership headlines — media coverage framed the finance exit as a resignation and flagged additional executive departures in some outlets, triggering heavy selling and heightened volatility. This coverage (including reports of a steep intraday plunge) amplified downside pressure. Yahoo Finance: Plunge Coverage MSN: Coverage of Executive Changes

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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