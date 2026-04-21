Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the bank's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.11.

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Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company's 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,635.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,317,493 shares in the company, valued at $77,771,611.79. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 15,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $1,019,868.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,269.30. The trade was a 27.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 55,581 shares of company stock worth $3,498,774 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the bank's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the bank's stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,555 shares of the bank's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the bank's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Here are the key news stories impacting Zions Bancorporation, N.A. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings topped estimates — $1.56 EPS vs. $1.43 consensus, with net earnings of $232M, improved ROE (13.7%) and margin strength; this is the main driver for the stock move. PR Newswire Q1 release

Q1 earnings topped estimates — $1.56 EPS vs. $1.43 consensus, with net earnings of $232M, improved ROE (13.7%) and margin strength; this is the main driver for the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target increase — Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $68 and kept an Outperform rating, implying upside and supporting investor sentiment. Benzinga

Analyst upgrade/target increase — Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $68 and kept an Outperform rating, implying upside and supporting investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and analysis emphasize underwriting strength and operating performance from the quarter; qualitative takeaways may support longer‑term confidence but are less likely to move the stock immediately. Seeking Alpha: underwriting analysis

Coverage and analysis emphasize underwriting strength and operating performance from the quarter; qualitative takeaways may support longer‑term confidence but are less likely to move the stock immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and the call transcript were posted for investor review (slides and transcript add transparency but are informational). Press release / slide deck Earnings call transcript

Full earnings materials and the call transcript were posted for investor review (slides and transcript add transparency but are informational). Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed consensus ($849M vs. $853.7M) and analysts flagged near‑term NII headwinds that could pressure margin expansion in coming quarters. Zacks: key metrics vs. estimates

Revenue slightly missed consensus ($849M vs. $853.7M) and analysts flagged near‑term NII headwinds that could pressure margin expansion in coming quarters. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst notes highlight short‑term NII pressure even as they keep positive ratings for 2026 operating leverage — this introduces uncertainty around near‑term earnings growth. TipRanks note

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company's commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

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