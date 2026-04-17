ZKH Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZKH) Short Interest Update

ZKH Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZKH - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,454 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the March 15th total of 35,173 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,975 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZKH Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZKH. FIL Ltd raised its stake in ZKH Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,621,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,957 shares during the period. Boundless Plain Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZKH Group during the fourth quarter valued at $8,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZKH Group by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 74,621 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in ZKH Group during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZKH Group in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company's stock.

ZKH Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ZKH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 283,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,709. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $489.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 0.39. ZKH Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $365.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $351.68 million. ZKH Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ZKH Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZKH

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

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