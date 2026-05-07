Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.850-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7 billion-$10.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.9 billion.

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Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $111.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business's 50 day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $110.94 and a 1 year high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $151.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Zoetis by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 872 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company's stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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