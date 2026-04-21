Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 12,886 Shares

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,129,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,312.36. This trade represents a 86.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Zoom Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.96. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,836,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.10. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.15 and a 52 week high of $97.58.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 39.03%.The business's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised Zoom Communications from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup raised Zoom Communications from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $95.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,788,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,052,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,186 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,967,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,327,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,695,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,829 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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