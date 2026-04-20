Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $230,786.76 in Stock

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,643 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $230,786.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,799 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,768.68. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,388 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $208,520.16.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $191,614.50.

On Thursday, February 5th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $223,715.25.

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Zoom Communications Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,154. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.04. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.15 and a twelve month high of $97.58.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 5.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,069,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,229,000 after buying an additional 50,579 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the third quarter valued at $1,963,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,163,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoom Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $95.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Communications

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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