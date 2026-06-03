ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Stock Price Down 7.9% - Time to Sell?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) was down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 1,677,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,393,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $6.09.

View Our Latest Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $875.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 10.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 76,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $451,238.64. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Domenic Maida acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,342 shares in the company, valued at $238,831.20. This trade represents a 70.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,727 shares of company stock valued at $262,834. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Lavelle Capital LP purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,898,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 850,386 shares in the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 724.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 667,967 shares of the company's stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 586,991 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

Further Reading

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