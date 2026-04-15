ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Trading Up 8.5% - Still a Buy?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.2850. Approximately 3,527,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,740,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "market perform" rating to a "mkt underperform" rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GTM

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 76,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $451,238.64. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $209,694.01. Following the transaction, the executive owned 139,795 shares in the company, valued at $820,596.65. This represents a 20.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,727 shares of company stock valued at $262,834. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,416,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $150,465,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $123,138,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $103,545,000. Finally, RPD Fund Management LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 9,628,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,102 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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