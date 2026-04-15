Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Insider Purchases £151.60 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF - Get Free Report) insider Nick Wright purchased 40 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 379 per share, with a total value of £151.60.

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Zotefoams Trading Up 0.7%

LON ZTF opened at GBX 381.48 on Wednesday. Zotefoams plc has a one year low of GBX 236.30 and a one year high of GBX 479.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 394.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 401.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £186.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 38 EPS for the quarter. Zotefoams had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Zotefoams from GBX 540 to GBX 590 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zotefoams from GBX 640 to GBX 675 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zotefoams has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 605.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zotefoams

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

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