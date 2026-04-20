Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Shares Down 5.3% - Time to Sell?

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.5040. 368,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 656,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZURA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zura Bio

Zura Bio Stock Down 7.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $510.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.31). As a group, research analysts expect that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zura Bio

In other news, major shareholder Ai Biotechnology Llc purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,552,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,954,531.25. This represents a 43.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZURA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Zura Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zura Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zura Bio by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company's stock.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation protein bioconjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Leveraging a proprietary platform for site-specific incorporation of non-canonical amino acids, the company aims to create highly targeted conjugates that improve drug delivery, enhance imaging contrast, and reduce off-target toxicity. Zura Bio’s technology is designed to streamline the manufacturing process by enabling precise attachment of payloads—such as cytotoxic drugs or imaging agents—to protein scaffolds without affecting their native structure or function.

The company’s research and development activities center on expanding its platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

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