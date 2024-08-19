Free Trial
→ This Crypto Is Set to Explode in August (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)

2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market

Jea Yu
Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Jessica Mitacek
August 19, 2024
Photo of a businessman riding backwards on black bear going down a mountain peak and pointing up

Key Points

  • Bear spreads enable traders to profit from falling prices of the underlying stock without the risk of getting squeezed on a stock short.
  • With bear spreads, the maximum potential loss is predetermined and capped, unlike short-selling, where losses can theoretically be unlimited if the stock rises sharply.
  • Bear put debit spreads consist of buying a higher strike put and selling a lower strike put.
  • Bear call credit spreads consist of buying a higher strike call and selling a lower strike call.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Apple

The abrupt sell-off in the markets has traders concerned about not only giving up long gains but potentially missing out on short-selling opportunities in a falling market. Short-selling is a risky endeavor that can present unlimited losses since stocks can theoretically rise indefinitely while they can only fall to zero.

When you are looking to take a bearish short position on an underlying stock, options spread strategies can lower your risk. The bear put debit spread and the bear call credit spread are two strategies that can be used in place of actually short-selling the underlying stock. Both strategies can reap profits on falling prices while limiting or even capping losses if the underlying stock rises against your position.

What Is a Bear Put Debit Spread?

This trade is also referred to as a put spread, debit put spread, and put debit spread. It’s a multi-leg strategy consisting of two puts:

  • Buy 1 put at a higher strike price
  • Short 1 put at a lower strike price

Both puts can be out-of-the-money (OTM), or the long put can be at-the-money (ATM). The spread between the long put and short put determines the maximum price potential. Wider spreads and deeper OTM strikes can result in higher profit potential with a smaller probability. The maximum loss is contained in the cost of the trade.

What Is a Bear Call Credit Spread?

This trade is also referred to as a bear call spread or a call credit spread. This strategy pays you a credit or your max profit up front in the form of a credit. It’s comprised of two call options:

  • Sell 1 call at a lower strike price
  • Buy 1 call at a higher strike price  

Like the previous strategy, higher profits can be attained with a further OTM and wider spread call options.

Using Bear Spreads Example: Apple, Inc.

Let's take a bearish stance on a magnificent 7 stock in the computer and technology sector, Apple Inc. NASDAQ: AAPL, as an example to show how these strategies work. 

The AAPL daily candlestick chart below illustrates a bearish head and shoulders pattern. This pattern is comprised of three peaks. The left shoulder peaked at $220.20 before falling back down to the $207.22 neckline. The second and highest peak occurred at $237.23 before falling to the $214.62 neckline. The final peak hit $225.50 before falling to and through the $217.71 neckline. AAPL gapped under the neckline and bottomed at $196.00 before staging a rally back to the $209.10 price level. Assuming the head and shoulders pattern will follow through to the downside, we’ll apply each strategy using the $207.50 and $205.00 strike prices with August 16, 2024, expiration for the options, which is 10 days out.

Photo of a daily candlestick chart for Apple stock, showing how it triggered a bearish head and shoulders pattern.

Strategy #1: Bear Put Debit Spread

A bear put debit spread would consist of the following:


  • Buy 1 AAPL 207.50 Put for $3.63
  • Sell 1 AAPL 205.00 Put for $2.78   

The cost of the trade is 85 cents ($3.63 minus $2.78). If AAPL falls under $205 by expiration, then the maximum profit of $165 for a 94% return would be achieved. The breakeven price would be $206.63. The max loss on the trade is capped at $85.

Strategy #2: Bear Call Credit Spread

A bear call credit spread would consist of the following:

  • Sell 1 AAPL 205.00 Call for $7.03
  • Buy 1 AAPL 207.50 Call for $5.40   

This trade provides you with a credit of $1.63 ($7.03 minus $5.40). If AAPL falls under $205 by expiration, then the max profit of $163 for an 87% return would be achieved. The breakeven price would be $206.63. The max loss on the trade is capped at $87.

Executing the Strategies

Most online brokers have a function that enables you to execute your spread trades with one click after selecting your strikes. While a spread trade consists of two options positions, the execution should be simultaneous. If your broker or trading app platform doesn't offer the one-click simultaneous execution of both trades, then you'll have to perform them manually. If you have a browser-based execution page, it helps to have two browser pages up to click the trades as close to each other as possible to avoid slippage.

Maximizing Profits and Managing Risk

Both the bear put debit spread and bear call credit spread offer traders strategic alternatives to short-selling in a falling or bear market. These options strategies allow you to profit from a stock's decline while capping potential losses, making them less risky than traditional short-selling. By selecting appropriate strike prices and expiration dates, traders can effectively manage their risk and reward. Whether you prefer to pay upfront with a bear put debit spread or receive a credit with a bear call credit spread, these tools provide flexibility and control in bearish market conditions.

Start Your Research with MarketBeat 

Want to learn more about options trading? Click here to access MarketBeat's extensive educational materials and market-tracking features.

→ This Crypto Is Set to Explode in August (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2024 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2024

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Jea Yu
About The Author

Jea Yu

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Learn More about Jea Yu
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Apple (AAPL)
4.636 of 5 stars
4.64 / 5 stars		$224.30-0.8%0.45%34.88Moderate Buy$234.29
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Wall St. Icon: Looming Financial Tsunami will Wipe Out the 1%
Wall Street icon who forecasted Black Monday and dot-com crash says a new economic event will hit the American...
InvestorPlace | Sponsored
7 dividend stocks with double-digit growth rates to boot
Just when investors thought that it was safe to shift towards risk-on assets, we got the latest readings on in...
MarketBeat
Can Apple’s AI News Make You Rich?
September 20th 2024: AI’s “iPhone Moment” Apple is making a major move on Friday, September 20th. And what ...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsored
7 Restaurant Stocks to Profit from the Trend Towards Fast Casual
If you're a data-driven investor, you may be surprised to learn that fast-casual restaurant stocks are some of...
MarketBeat
Ex WH Advisor Who Predicted Biden Leaving Race Makes Startling New Prediction
Former advisor to the CIA, the Pentagon and the White House Jim Rickards went on multiple TV news programs… ...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
7 Stocks to Buy if Inflation Sticks Around in 2024
Inflation is an unavoidable consequence of a market-based economy. In the best case, inflation is fueled by ri...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Nvidia Earnings Preview: Buy Now or Wait?
ETF Battle: SPY or VOO – Which One Should You Buy?
Set It and Forget It: Top ETFs for Stress-Free Investing

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

    Investing Tools

    Calendars and Tools

    Search Headlines