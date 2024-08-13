Free Trial
→ Obama’s final twist in Appalachia (From Porter & Company) (Ad)

How to Trade a Long Straddle When Expecting a Large Earnings Move

Jea Yu
Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Jessica Mitacek
August 13, 2024
Photo of two fingers turns dice and changes the word from call to put, followed by options.

Key Points

  • Straddle options trades are like taking an over/under sports bet on an earnings report.
  • A straddle is a multi-leg options strategy that involves buying a call-and-pull option with the same strike and the same expiration for the underlying stock.
  • Straddle trades are highly speculative, and profits and losses should be taken immediately following the earnings release to minimize the impact of IV crush on premiums.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

Earnings season is the time when stocks make large price swings based on how the market perceives their earnings reports. Earnings reports are the most materially impactful news events for stocks. Traders, speculators, and gamblers regularly place their bets with stock options, hoping for the big price gap up or down, often taking directional out-of-the-money (OTM) call or put options like scratch-off lottery tickets. While the payoffs can seem big, most bets go bust, just as most lottery tickets lose.

While it's never a great idea to bet on earnings results, there is another way to play the outcome rather than taking a directional approach. In sports betting, the over/under bet enables you to bet on the total points scored in the game being above or below a specific number rather than on who wins. This is the same concept with a long straddle. The stock must rise above or below a specific price level for the trade to be in the money. Failing that, the straddle position loses value.

How to Execute Long Straddle Trade

To set up a straddle, first choose a strike price. Then, purchase both a call option and a put option at that same strike price and expiration date. This straightforward two-legged options strategy can be executed either manually or automatically, depending on your brokerage platform. Most platforms offer a straddle trading option, allowing you to easily select the strike price and expiration for both the call and put options.

Let's use leading AI chip stock Applied Micro Devices Inc. NASDAQ: AMD as an example.

AMD stock chart

AMD stock has fallen heading into earnings after completing the cup pattern at $187.11. The sentiment going into its earnings report is negative. The daily relative strength index (RSI) has also fallen to the oversold 30-band. 

Step 1: Select the Strike Price and Expiration

AMD is trading at $138.44. Since earnings are being reported after the close, you can select the August 2, 2024, expiration date, which is 2 days away. You will also select the $140 strike price.  

AMD chart showing how to select the strike price and expiration for a long stradde options trade.

Step 2: Buy the Call and Put Options

The cost of the long AMD 140 call is $5.53. The close of the long AMD 140 put is $6.93. The total cost of the trade is $12.45. The trade is:


  • Buy 1 AMD 140 Call for $5.53
  • Buy 1 AMD 140 Put for $6.93

This position would cost you $12.45 or $1,245. In order to break even on the trade, AMD would have to rise to $152.45 on the upside or fall below $127.55 on the downside. This is the strike price plus the cost of the trade, $12.45. Since there will be 2 days until expiration, there will still be time to salvage some value should AMD shares stay within the $152.45 to $127.55 range if you cut losses quickly.

Step 3: Take Profits As You Make Them or Cut Losses Quickly

Depending on how far away your expiration is, you will need to take your exits quicker. The problem often is that traders may get greedy and want more money, not realizing that time is of the essence. For straddles that are under one week until expiration, you will need to lock profits or cut losses quickly.

AMD chart showing how to take profits as you make them or take losses quickly

With the AMD 140 straddle, the outcome was a gap-up the following morning. AMD surged on the open to $152.85. You needed AMD to bounce up to $152.45 to break even on the trade. However, you can see that the straddle is worth $13.59 due to the high volatility on the open. You can and should cash out at $13.59 for a profit of $1.14 on the trade.

Since AMD gapped up, the $140 put option collapsed in value to 26 cents, down from $6.93. However, the $140 call option jumped in value to $13.33, up from 5.53. The net total value of the contracts is $13.59, resulting in a $114 profit or a 9.1% return.

Straddles Plays on Earnings is a Speculative Bet

As most lottery scratch-off tickets lose, most straddles and directional options bets on earnings will lose. However, unlike lottery tickets, you can salvage some value on your options straddle if you cut your losses quickly. Keep in mind that premiums will sink immediately due to the implied volatility (IV) crush that occurs after the earnings release. In fact, you may be right on your trade but still lose money because of the IV crush, causing premiums to collapse, especially if your options are OTM.

Start Your Research with MarketBeat 

Want to learn more about options trading? Click here to access MarketBeat's extensive educational materials and market-tracking features.

→ Obama’s final twist in Appalachia (From Porter & Company) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

20 Stocks to Sell Now Cover
20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by clicking the link below.

Get This Free Report
Jea Yu
About The Author

Jea Yu

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Learn More about Jea Yu
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
4.929 of 5 stars
4.93 / 5 stars		$139.84+2.2%N/A205.65Moderate Buy$193.45
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
625,000% Gain
Imagine swapping your daily coffee expense for a future free of financial worries. It might seem far-fetche...
Crypto Swap Profits | Sponsored
7 Housing Stocks to Buy Regardless of Interest Rate Changes
According to the Bankrate survey of large lenders, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ...
MarketBeat
These stocks could surge despite the current downturn
The market may be down… But when Apple makes this announcement as soon as September 10… These three stoc...
InvestorPlace | Sponsored
7 Stocks That May Be Next to Split Their Stock
On March 19, 2024, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) announced a 50-for-1 stock split. If approved by sh...
MarketBeat
Tim Sykes’ Urgent Trade Alert: “Make this move now”
WARNING: 80 Wall Street banks are gearing up for MASSIVE D.C. shock This $2 trillion D.C. shock is NOT abou...
Timothy Sykes | Sponsored
7 Technology Stocks That Analysts Love The Most
There are more than 1,100 technology companies traded on public markets in the United States. Many of these co...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Buy the Dip: Chipotle Climb Expected

Buy the Dip: Chipotle Climb Expected

Despite the dip, Chipotle continues to outperform its competitors with impressive same-store sales growth and innovative strategies like Chipotlanes.

Related Videos

3 Top Market Leaders Splitting Their Stocks

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

    Investing Tools

    Calendars and Tools

    Search Headlines