2 Tech Stocks With Upgrades and Positive Outlook

S&P 500   4,192.63
DOW   33,286.58
QQQ   337.64
Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
How to Invest in AI's Fast-Growing Market (Ad)
Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom 
How to Invest in AI's Fast-Growing Market (Ad)
China's Sinopec signs agreement to enter retail fuel market in crisis-hit Sri Lanka
The ‘Other’ Coke Stock Quietly Hits a Record High
146 Pounds of Graphite Needed for Each EV (Ad)
Nigeria opens Africa’s biggest oil refinery as it tries to boost struggling sector
Blue Bird is an EV Company that Actually Makes Money
S&P 500   4,192.63
DOW   33,286.58
QQQ   337.64
Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
How to Invest in AI's Fast-Growing Market (Ad)
Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom 
How to Invest in AI's Fast-Growing Market (Ad)
China's Sinopec signs agreement to enter retail fuel market in crisis-hit Sri Lanka
The ‘Other’ Coke Stock Quietly Hits a Record High
146 Pounds of Graphite Needed for Each EV (Ad)
Nigeria opens Africa’s biggest oil refinery as it tries to boost struggling sector
Blue Bird is an EV Company that Actually Makes Money
S&P 500   4,192.63
DOW   33,286.58
QQQ   337.64
Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
How to Invest in AI's Fast-Growing Market (Ad)
Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom 
How to Invest in AI's Fast-Growing Market (Ad)
China's Sinopec signs agreement to enter retail fuel market in crisis-hit Sri Lanka
The ‘Other’ Coke Stock Quietly Hits a Record High
146 Pounds of Graphite Needed for Each EV (Ad)
Nigeria opens Africa’s biggest oil refinery as it tries to boost struggling sector
Blue Bird is an EV Company that Actually Makes Money
S&P 500   4,192.63
DOW   33,286.58
QQQ   337.64
Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
How to Invest in AI's Fast-Growing Market (Ad)
Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom 
How to Invest in AI's Fast-Growing Market (Ad)
China's Sinopec signs agreement to enter retail fuel market in crisis-hit Sri Lanka
The ‘Other’ Coke Stock Quietly Hits a Record High
146 Pounds of Graphite Needed for Each EV (Ad)
Nigeria opens Africa’s biggest oil refinery as it tries to boost struggling sector
Blue Bird is an EV Company that Actually Makes Money

2 Tech Stocks With Upgrades and Positive Outlook

Tue., May 23, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

Key Points

  • Symbotic is getting the attention of analysts due to its AI-powered robots. 
  • Global-e helps unlock the power of cross-border business with an end-to-end platform. 
  • Both stocks aid retailers and Walmart has a large stake in 1 of them. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Symbotic

tech stock to watch - chart

Symbotic NASDAQ: SYM and Global-e Online NASDAQ: GLBE are members of the 2022 class of IPOs. The 1st came to market as a reverse merger, while the other went the traditional IPO route with NASDAQ. Both are involved in developing, marketing, and selling technology to the retail industry and are getting the analysts' attention. Both stocks have seen some volatility, and that is sure to continue. However, the technical outlook is bullish and could result in a significant upside for short-term traders and long-term investors. 

Symbotic Makes Robots For Retailers 

Symbotic manufactures an end-to-end robotic warehouse management tool. The system is the culmination of technological advancements, including machines, software, and expertise. The system is robotic and connected, making it an investment in the IoT, edge computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence arenas. The company is in a hyper-growth phase, although growth is slowing. The most recent report had revenue up more than 200%, and the guidance expects the coming quarter to produce roughly 50% of growth or about $260 million. Walmart NYSE: WMT, BTW, has a large stake in the company. 


The FQ2 results were what the analysts wanted to see. They’ve had the stock pegged at a Moderate Buy since the IPO and have been driving it higher this year. The results sparked 7 price target increases and 1 initiated coverage at Outperform from William Blair. The only bad news is that the consensus of $27.85 is below the current price action, but it is trending higher. The consensus is up nearly 50% since the IPO and will likely increase this year. Among the potential catalysts is the nearness of profitability. The company’s loss narrowed significantly in the recent quarter, and that should continue as sales build momentum and leverage grows. 

The chart looks good. The stock broke above the consensus level earlier this year and has retreated to test it for support. Support looks strong at the $24 level and may increase the market to another new high. If not, the market may consolidate at this level until another catalyst emerges. 

Symbotic stock price

Global-e Leverages Cross-Border Business 

Global-e Online Ltd unlocks the power of cross-border business. The company operates a platform that enables and accelerates global cross-border commerce, focusing on DTC. This is a dual benefit for businesses due to the hurdles of operating across country lines and the margin impact of DTC. The company isn’t as large as Symbotic but growing at a high double-digit rate, with the most recently reported quarter coming in at up 70% YOY. 

The analysts tracking data is mixed but favorable to shareholders. The analysts rate the stock a Buy with a price target about 2% above the current action. The negative is that the consensus is down compared to last month and last year, which may be due to old data falling out of the data set. The most recent targets include a reiterated target and 3 boosted targets that average $38.50. That’s another 900 basis points above the current action and could lead this market higher. 

The chart is favorable. It shows the market is bottoming and on the cusp of reversal. Resistance at $36.25 holds the market back for now, but upward pressure appears sufficient to break through. A break to new highs could get the stock back up to the $50 range. 

Gobal-e Online stock chart

Should you invest $1,000 in Symbotic right now?

Before you consider Symbotic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Symbotic wasn't on the list.

While Symbotic currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Walmart (WMT)
2.9946 of 5 stars		$148.59-0.9%1.53%35.72Moderate Buy$166.03
Global-e Online (GLBE)
1.4148 of 5 stars		$34.94-2.8%N/A-27.95Buy$35.50
Symbotic (SYM)
1.8782 of 5 stars		$31.13+7.2%N/A-88.94Moderate Buy$27.23
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.

Recent Videos

These Stocks are on Sale Right Now
These Stocks are on Sale Right Now
Can Monthly Dividend Stocks Work For You?
Can Monthly Dividend Stocks Work For You?
Stocks Set to Rally this Summer
Stocks Set to Rally this Summer
Enphase Stock Sell-Off Means Buying Opportunity
Enphase Stock Sell-Off Means Buying Opportunity

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -