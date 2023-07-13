More perks. Lower cost. New suite of research tools just released to All Access subscribers for 50% off!
3 Biotech Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains

Thu., July 13, 2023 | Chris Markoch

Key Points

  • Biotech stocks may be one of the big winners if the Federal Reserve is almost finished raising interest rates.  
  • CRISPR Therapeutics is at the forefront of gene editing, which may be a generational opportunity for investors. 
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a partnership with CRISPR Therapeutics.  
  • With over 61 candidates in its pipeline, Gilead Sciences offers investors many opportunities for future growth. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

Vertex biotech stocks overview on iPad with charts

Suppose you’re looking for a sector that will benefit from an end to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hiking campaign. In that case, you may look at biotech stocks, a sector filled with long-dated assets, meaning their value is sensitive to changes in interest rates. 

One reason for this sensitivity is that the success of biotech companies depends on getting new drugs and therapeutics to market. That means getting through clinical trials that take years, and lots of capital, to complete. And many of these companies may be in the pre-revenue stage. 

While some economists will argue that biotech stocks are not particularly sensitive to interest rates, recent history would disagree. Since February 2021, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF NYSEARCA: XBI, considered a close proxy for the biotech sector, is down approximately 50%. That correlates with the beginning of the Federal Reserve’s campaign to raise interest rates. 

Although investors must be careful not to confuse correlation with causation, the XBI is up nearly 15% since the banking crisis made investors believe the end of the Fed’s interest rate campaign is in sight. 

The biotech sector is one of the most volatile sectors. However, it may also present one of the greatest opportunities. Here are three biotech stocks that offer opportunities for long-term investors. 

An Investment: The Future of Disease Treatment 

When investors hear terms like gene editing and modifying our DNA, it can stir both positive and negative thoughts. But there’s little doubt that gene editing represents an exciting future in the biotech sector. And CRISPR Therapeutics AG NASDAQ: CRSP is on the leading edge of this emerging sector. 


The company’s proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing platform allows for three specific categories of gene editing. Specifically, it facilitates the ability to disrupt, delete, or correct/insert a DNA sequence. 

The possibilities of gene editing in areas such as oncology and diabetes are compelling. And those are two of the focus areas for the company’s pipeline. CRISPR is also partnering with several companies to help advance its pipeline candidates. The partnership will increase the likelihood of success and give the company much-needed capital since it is not yet profitable. 

The field of gene editing is becoming more crowdedIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. NASDAQ: NTLA and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. NASDAQ: CRBU are competing names. These companies have partnerships with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. NASDAQ: REGN and Pfizer Inc. NYSE: PFE

However, there is room for all of these stocks at the moment. CRSP stock is up 42% in 2023, and the CRISPR Therapeutics analyst ratings on MarketBeat give the stock a 23% upside from its current level. 

A Different Way to Play the Gene Editing Sector and More 

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. NASDAQ: VRTX is one of the key partners of CRISPR Therapeutics. The companies are partnering to move CRISPR’s Exa-Cel platform through clinical trials for transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease. The companies are targeting approval in 2024. If approved, it could yield $1 billion in sales in 2028. 

Unlike CRISPR Therapeutics, Vertex is generating revenue and is already profitable. So while you lose the pure-play element of gene editing, VRTX stock offers many of the same benefits. Plus, you have a company with several other avenues for creating revenue. 

When you invest in Vertex, you’re investing in a company that is the unquestioned leader in cystic fibrosis (CF) treatments. The company focuses on addressing the root causes of CF, not just the symptoms. Earlier this year, the FDA issued an expanded use authorization (EUA) to expand Vertex’s Trikafta drug label. 

VRTX stock is up 19.9% in 2023, and while it only has an approximate 3% upside from its current level, it should deliver 8% earnings growth, which could raise price targets. 

This Biotech Gives Investors Many Opportunities for Growth 

Gilead Sciences Inc. NASDAQ: GILD is best known for its Truvada product, one of the industry standards in HIV treatment. However, the large-cap biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies in various areas, including liver diseases, oncology, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions. 

This gives the company a large addressable market. Not surprisingly, the company has 61 candidates in clinical trials as of July 2023. Investors should know that several of these are still in Phase 1 trials. That means the big payoff may be years away. 

However, the goal is to get drugs and therapeutics to market. That means the more bites at the apple you have, the higher your likelihood for success. And Gilead recently expanded its research deal with Arcus Biosciences Inc. NYSE: RCUS, which will expand its pipeline of oncology treatments. 

While you wait, Gilead offers a dividend that currently yields 3.89% and has an annual payout of $3 per share. That’s not a bad dividend for a stock trading at around 17x earnings. 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)N/A$84.77+1.1%N/A11.47N/AN/A
CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)
1.8066 of 5 stars		$57.48-0.2%N/A-8.55Moderate Buy$71.24
Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)
2.0326 of 5 stars		$45.77+5.2%N/A-8.49Moderate Buy$81.53
Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)
1.8169 of 5 stars		$7.76+0.9%N/A-4.36Buy$26.83
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
2.6026 of 5 stars		$718.42+0.2%N/A19.52Moderate Buy$874.00
Pfizer (PFE)
3.2633 of 5 stars		$35.99-0.1%4.56%7.08Hold$46.53
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
2.3074 of 5 stars		$346.06+1.3%N/A27.55Moderate Buy$357.22
Gilead Sciences (GILD)
3.0092 of 5 stars		$76.38+0.3%3.93%17.24Moderate Buy$91.95
Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)
2.3262 of 5 stars		$23.55+3.9%N/A-6.12Moderate Buy$40.38
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.
