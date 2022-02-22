S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Trump's social media app launches year after Twitter ban
Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
US Fed governor opens door to half-point rate hike in March
Storm helps Poland hit wind energy record: 30% of power
Portugal's drought worsens, rainfall down to 7% of average
Insider Q&A: Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Trump's social media app launches year after Twitter ban
Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
US Fed governor opens door to half-point rate hike in March
Storm helps Poland hit wind energy record: 30% of power
Portugal's drought worsens, rainfall down to 7% of average
Insider Q&A: Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Trump's social media app launches year after Twitter ban
Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
US Fed governor opens door to half-point rate hike in March
Storm helps Poland hit wind energy record: 30% of power
Portugal's drought worsens, rainfall down to 7% of average
Insider Q&A: Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Trump's social media app launches year after Twitter ban
Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
US Fed governor opens door to half-point rate hike in March
Storm helps Poland hit wind energy record: 30% of power
Portugal's drought worsens, rainfall down to 7% of average
Insider Q&A: Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America

3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has captured the eyes of the world, including those of investors. 

It is yet another reminder of how geopolitical events can have a profound impact on the global capital markets. The crisis has commanded center stage even as earnings season hits a peak and interest rate hike concerns persist.

Common wisdom is to bunker down during times of military unrest. That can mean any number of things from increasing cash and bond allocations to rotating into non-cyclical names.

Another strategy shift popular among risk-bearing investors is to buy defense industry stocks. With the spotlight on developments along the Russian-Ukrainian border, these three defense companies may be good ways to launch an offensive attack.

What is a Good Defense Industry Stock? 

General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) is a well-diversified defense contractor that has a strong market position in combat systems, marine systems, and mission-critical technologies. It also operates in the business sector where it provides a range of aviation products and aircraft services.

The company’s most recent quarterly report highlighted favorable order rate trends in the Aerospace division. Combined with momentum in the Marine business, this drove an earnings beat that has propelled the stock to a new 52-week high. Management expects these units to continue to perform well as government and business customers require more jets, combat ships, and nuclear-powered submarines. 

On top of General Dynamics’ prospects for steady long-term growth, the investment is attractive due to its shareholder friendly nature. The company has increased its dividend in each of the last 31 years, earning its membership into the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats club. Last quarter management raised the dividend by 8% which brings the forward dividend yield (2.2%) closer to the peer group average. General Dynamics’ stock repurchase plans further cement its status as a dynamic long-term value play. 

Is L3Harris Technologies Stock Undervalued?

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LHX) doesn’t manufacture heavy artillery but it does make equally important communications systems for both the government and commercial end markets. 

At this time of elevated national security risk, the U.S. government is undoubtedly evaluating mission-critical electronics systems. This bodes well for a company like L3Harris which has several government agencies and departments as customers, not to mention main White House defense contractors Boeing and Lockheed Martin. This dual exposure makes L3Harris a unique company to own for its direct and ‘back-door’ government revenue sources.

Earlier this month L3Harris exceeded fourth quarter earnings expectations in delivering 5% year-over-year profit growth. The beat was driven by the rise in U.S. military spending, a trend that is expected to have staying power over the next few years. Aircraft mission systems and missile defense technologies will likely experience increasing demand as America bolsters its resources to address the ongoing threat of terrorist activity and other global threats. 

Like General Dynamics, L3Harris screams value. The dividend was recently raised by 20% to extend the company’s dividend hike streak to 21 years. Although the forward yield is just under 2%, the runway for additional dividend growth is long given the current 28% payout ratio. 

Is Raytheon Technologies Stock a Buy?

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) has evolved into a jack-of-all-trades in the industrial sector, but its main focus is still the defense and aerospace markets. The more diversified business model of today stems from its 2020 merger with United Technologies which brought Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace into the mix.

Lately, it has been business as usual for the Dow-30 component. A 46% surge in fourth-quarter adjusted earnings growth reflected strength in the United Technologies side of the business, which is expected to keep growing at a faster clip. The Raytheon side of the business, on the other hand, is dealing with a slump in international orders and the divestiture of underperforming segments. 

Going forward, both businesses are expected to experience growth. In the case of the United Technologies business, it will be driven by strong demand from military and commercial aviation customers for aircraft engines, parts, and solutions. Raytheon’s missile defense, intelligence, and space products are expected to be a steady need for the U.S. military. 

With the integration of the two businesses progressing well, investors should feel more comfortable about owning Raytheon. Management forecasts that the growth ahead will be accompanied by operating efficiency gains and improved margins. 

At a below-industry forward P/E ratio of 16x, Raytheon is a two-headed aerospace and defense monster offering investors an excellent combination of growth and value.

Should you invest $1,000 in Raytheon Technologies right now?

Before you consider Raytheon Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Raytheon Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Raytheon Technologies currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Raytheon Technologies (RTX)3.0$93.37-1.0%2.18%36.33Buy$104.45
L3Harris Technologies (LHX)3.3$217.62-1.5%1.87%23.89Buy$243.91
General Dynamics (GD)3.0$215.82+0.7%2.21%18.69Buy$222.45
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.