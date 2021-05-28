The golf industry is one of the more underrated places to look for investment opportunities at this time, especially given the sport’s continued growth. According to Statista, revenue from golf courses and country clubs is projected to reach approximately $24.6 billion in the U.S. by the year 2024, which means there will certainly be companies that flourish as a result. It’s also important to consider the fact that golf is a sport played by people of all ages, which means these types of products can be sold to almost anyone.When you think about how expensive golf equipment and apparel are and how the sport is popular in countries all over the world, the idea of investing in stocks with exposure to golf could end up being a hole-in-one opportunity. That’s why we’ve put together a list of 3 golf stocks that look tee-rific at this time so that you can get familiar with the companies that are poised to capitalize on the industry’s continued growth.This is likely the best golf stock to consider adding shares of at this time, as it’s a company that has some of the most popular products in golf under its umbrella. Acushnet Holdings Corp is a company that designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products such as golf balls, golf clubs, golf shoes, golf gloves, and golf apparel. With renowned brands such as Titleist, FootJoy, and KJUS, Acushnet Holdings is seeing a nice rebound in sales as golfers make their way back to the links after the pandemic.Acushnet recently reported stellar Q1 earnings that saw net sales increase by 42% year-over-year to $581 million. Sales of Titleist-branded gear rose 51% year-over-year and 38% from 2019, which is a reflection of how strong that brand is within the golf community. The stock is close to breaking out to new all-time highs and has held its post-earnings gap well, which tells us that buyers have a lot of conviction in the company. The stock also offers investors a 1.25% dividend yield, which is another great reason to add it to your watch list at this time.Another strong option in the golf industry is Callaway Golf Co, a company that recently got a nice boost from Phil Mickelson’s victory at last week’s PGA Championship event. Since Callaway is Mickelson’s equipment sponsor, the company’s brand was in full focus throughout one of the more memorable golf tournaments to take place recently. It's a company that designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. Callaway Golf is known as one of the top brands in golf for a reason, as the company’s products receive high praise from enthusiasts of the sport.Callaway Golf is also a stock to consider adding given the tremendous strength it has displayed in the market lately. The stock is up over 52% year-to-date and continues to hit new all-time highs. The company’s Q1 earnings were quite impressive, as Callaway announced a record $652 million in consolidated net revenue, up 47% year-over-year. It’s also worth noting that the company merged with Topgolf , which is a leading tech-enabled golf entertainment business that could be a strong growth driver for this company going forward.Finally, Nike is another intriguing way to gain exposure to the golf industry thanks to the company’s golf apparel products and its team of well-known professional golfers including Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, and Rory McIlroy. It’s a company that offers high-quality golf shoes, golf clothing, golf gear, and accessories that are both stylish and instantly recognizable. Nike is also a great stock to consider buying thanks to the company’s world-renowned brand and growing digital sales.Keep in mind that Nike should benefit greatly from the resumption of sports after the pandemic, and that includes sales for the company’s golf products. Nike also recently reported Q3 earnings that saw Nike Brand digital sales increase by 59% year-over-year, confirming that the company is seeing strong growth in e-commerce. The company has a very strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and a history of finding innovative new ways to grow the business, which are certainly attractive qualities to consider in an investment.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Acushnet (GOLF) 1.8 $53.20 -0.1% 1.24% 23.23 Hold $44.86 Callaway Golf (ELY) 1.3 $36.92 -0.4% N/A 71.00 Buy $31.18

