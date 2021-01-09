3 Groundbreaking Genomics Stocks to Buy Now

While initially, it might be hard to fully wrap your head around the concept of genomics, it’s easy to understand that companies in the industry have huge potential. A genome is an organism’s complete set of DNA, including all of its genes. Therefore, genomics is a field of biology that involves studying all of a person’s genes and trying to determine their interactions and influence on a person’s health. The applications of genomics are truly fascinating, as scientists can potentially use the information from genomics to help humans live longer and healthier lives.

Imagine the implications of a company that figures out how to cure a disease like cancer. That’s why the genomics industry is so appealing from an investing perspective at this time. Although these stocks can be quite volatile, their potential upside is massive. At a minimum, certain genomics companies have a chance to improve healthcare for people around the world. Let’s take a look at 3 groundbreaking genomics stocks that are strong buys at this time.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

First up is Invitae, a company that specializes in medical-grade genetic testing. Genetic testing analyzes genes to find any changes that might lead to disease. The company’s testing can help to detect things like hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, and other hereditary conditions. If doctors can catch these types of medical issues early in patients, it can save lives. DNA mapping with these types of tests can also help you figure out the best ways to stay healthy.

Invitae stock performed extraordinarily well in 2020 and rallied over 150%. While the company is still unprofitable, it’s seeing strong top-line growth and reported year-over-year Q3 revenue growth of 17.7%. If you are interested in a genomics company that could disrupt the healthcare industry and potentially save lives with groundbreaking genetic testing, look no further than Invitae.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Another strong pick in the genomics industry at this time is Pacific Biosciences of California, a company that develops and produces systems for gene sequencing. Pacific Biosciences has created a unique technology platform called single molecule, real-time (SMRT) technology that enables real-time analysis of biomolecules with single-molecule resolution, which could potentially transform the way we understand biological systems. This technology is attractive for hospitals, drug makers, and research institutions thanks to its level of accuracy in decoding DNA.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock is already off to a strong start in 2021 and is up 39% year-to-date. It’s a company that is collaborating with customers that are focused on clinical research and possible diagnostic application of its sequencing technology, which could offer huge growth opportunity. For example, the company is collaborating with Children’s Mercy Kansas City to sequence rare disease cases and has also collaborated with the previously mentioned Invitae to improve advanced diagnostic testing for epilepsy. PacBio is even working with Labcorp to learn more about the immune response to COVID-19. The bottom line is that PacBio is a groundbreaking company in the genomics space that is already a strong performer in 2021.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Last on our list is CRISPR Therapeutics, a Switzerland-based company that focuses on using an advanced form of gene editing to potentially cure genetic disorders. It’s an interesting option in genomics because the company has created a gene-editing technology with a huge range of possible applications. Think of it like this – what if you could use technology to change genetic defects that cause serious diseases? These types of technological advances could be the future of medicine, which is why investors should be paying attention to a company like CRISPR.

CRISPR, which is an acronym for “clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats”, is a company with a promising pipeline, as it is working on gene-editing that could help immune cells attack certain cancer cells. CRISPR also should have the results from a phase 1 / 2 clinical trial of a treatment for Type 1 diabetes later in 2021. The stock is up 22.6% year-to-date already, which tells us that investors are excited about the company’s prospects going forward.

Final Thoughts

We are already seeing a recurring theme in 2021 – money flowing into genomics stocks. While many genomics stocks can be volatile, the potential to transform the healthcare industry and prolong human lives might be worth the added risk. Consider adding shares of these 3 groundbreaking companies for the long term when they pull back and offer a reasonable entry point.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) 1.3 $193.82 -0.3% N/A -59.45 Buy $136.54 Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) 1.1 $36.70 +11.6% N/A -111.21 Buy $16.00 Invitae (NVTA) 1.2 $51.13 +3.9% N/A -13.14 Hold $38.61