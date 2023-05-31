3 Late-Season Earnings Plays for Mid-Cap Traders

S&P 500   4,172.59 (-0.78%)
DOW   32,765.88 (-0.84%)
QQQ   347.51 (-0.71%)
AAPL   177.74 (+0.25%)
MSFT   330.98 (-0.07%)
META   262.73 (+0.08%)
GOOGL   123.21 (-0.37%)
AMZN   120.12 (-1.27%)
TSLA   197.32 (-1.91%)
NVDA   391.87 (-2.30%)
NIO   7.27 (-1.89%)
BABA   78.36 (-0.39%)
AMD   121.16 (-3.28%)
T   15.76 (+0.77%)
F   12.13 (-3.65%)
MU   68.17 (-4.91%)
CGC   0.81 (-4.73%)
GE   100.78 (-1.58%)
DIS   87.43 (-0.44%)
AMC   4.51 (-2.59%)
PFE   37.33 (+0.86%)
PYPL   61.94 (-0.18%)
NFLX   392.11 (-0.22%)
S&P 500   4,172.59 (-0.78%)
DOW   32,765.88 (-0.84%)
QQQ   347.51 (-0.71%)
AAPL   177.74 (+0.25%)
MSFT   330.98 (-0.07%)
META   262.73 (+0.08%)
GOOGL   123.21 (-0.37%)
AMZN   120.12 (-1.27%)
TSLA   197.32 (-1.91%)
NVDA   391.87 (-2.30%)
NIO   7.27 (-1.89%)
BABA   78.36 (-0.39%)
AMD   121.16 (-3.28%)
T   15.76 (+0.77%)
F   12.13 (-3.65%)
MU   68.17 (-4.91%)
CGC   0.81 (-4.73%)
GE   100.78 (-1.58%)
DIS   87.43 (-0.44%)
AMC   4.51 (-2.59%)
PFE   37.33 (+0.86%)
PYPL   61.94 (-0.18%)
NFLX   392.11 (-0.22%)
S&P 500   4,172.59 (-0.78%)
DOW   32,765.88 (-0.84%)
QQQ   347.51 (-0.71%)
AAPL   177.74 (+0.25%)
MSFT   330.98 (-0.07%)
META   262.73 (+0.08%)
GOOGL   123.21 (-0.37%)
AMZN   120.12 (-1.27%)
TSLA   197.32 (-1.91%)
NVDA   391.87 (-2.30%)
NIO   7.27 (-1.89%)
BABA   78.36 (-0.39%)
AMD   121.16 (-3.28%)
T   15.76 (+0.77%)
F   12.13 (-3.65%)
MU   68.17 (-4.91%)
CGC   0.81 (-4.73%)
GE   100.78 (-1.58%)
DIS   87.43 (-0.44%)
AMC   4.51 (-2.59%)
PFE   37.33 (+0.86%)
PYPL   61.94 (-0.18%)
NFLX   392.11 (-0.22%)
S&P 500   4,172.59 (-0.78%)
DOW   32,765.88 (-0.84%)
QQQ   347.51 (-0.71%)
AAPL   177.74 (+0.25%)
MSFT   330.98 (-0.07%)
META   262.73 (+0.08%)
GOOGL   123.21 (-0.37%)
AMZN   120.12 (-1.27%)
TSLA   197.32 (-1.91%)
NVDA   391.87 (-2.30%)
NIO   7.27 (-1.89%)
BABA   78.36 (-0.39%)
AMD   121.16 (-3.28%)
T   15.76 (+0.77%)
F   12.13 (-3.65%)
MU   68.17 (-4.91%)
CGC   0.81 (-4.73%)
GE   100.78 (-1.58%)
DIS   87.43 (-0.44%)
AMC   4.51 (-2.59%)
PFE   37.33 (+0.86%)
PYPL   61.94 (-0.18%)
NFLX   392.11 (-0.22%)

3 Late-Season Earnings Plays for Mid-Cap Traders

Wed., May 31, 2023 | MarketBeat Staff

Key Points

  • In the mid-cap space, corporate earnings have been extraordinarily balanced between positive and negative surprises.
  • Ciena Corp. has delivered two huge earnings beats the last two times out.
  • The $1.10 consensus EPS target for Thor Industries implies that earnings will more than double from the previous quarter.
  • Given the recent tailwinds and Q1 beat, Wall Street's forecasts for KB Home's Q2 earnings seem overly pessimistic.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Ciena

unlock icon  Upgrade Now

This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below.

Upgrade Now See Benefits

Already have an account? Log in here.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ciena right now?

Before you consider Ciena, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ciena wasn't on the list.

While Ciena currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Ciena (CIEN)
3.2104 of 5 stars		$46.88-2.3%N/A38.43Moderate Buy$65.44
THOR Industries (THO)
2.1236 of 5 stars		$76.53-4.0%2.35%5.28Hold$82.40
KB Home (KBH)
2.4239 of 5 stars		$43.53-2.0%1.38%4.78Hold$41.71
Urban Outfitters (URBN)
2.0817 of 5 stars		$31.21-3.8%N/A16.09Hold$30.33
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)
2.4893 of 5 stars		$102.83-2.0%N/A92.64Moderate Buy$87.50
(IHS) (IHS)
2.0895 of 5 stars		$8.07+2.0%N/A-5.53Buy$18.43
StepStone Group (STEP)
2.7799 of 5 stars		$21.54+0.3%3.71%-69.48Hold$32.80
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Recent Videos

AI Helps Palantir Make a Move to the Upside
AI Helps Palantir Make a Move to the Upside
Nvidia Stocks Soars, How High Can It Go?
Nvidia Stocks Soars, How High Can It Go?
Stocks Under $30 and Worth More
Stocks Under $30 and Worth More
These Stocks are on Sale Right Now
These Stocks are on Sale Right Now

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -