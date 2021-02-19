With the price of copper showing serious strength and recently soaring to new 8-year highs, taking a look at companies that offer exposure to this commodity might be a move that pays off for investors. It’s a versatile metal that has a ton of different industrial applications and is often used to predict turning points in the global economy. The base metal has even earned the nickname “Doctor Copper” thanks to the fact that it is often considered to be a reliable leading indicator of economic health.
The rising price of copper might signify that good things are coming for the economy, but it should also result in a rally from stocks that are involved in the copper industry. That’s why we’ve put together a list of 3 live wire copper stocks to buy now to provide insight into some of the best investment options if you are interested in adding exposure to the base metal. These stocks are already showing relative strength in the market and could be in for more upside throughout 2021 should the rally in copper prices continue.
This company is a leading global mining and metals group that offers exposure to things like iron ore, aluminum, diamonds, and the aforementioned copper. There’s a lot to like about this industry leader, as it tends to perform well during periods of economic uncertainty and offers investors nice long-term upside. While Rio Tinto generates the majority of its revenue with its iron ore assets, the company also has three copper operations in the U.S., Mongolia, and Chile, as well as two copper growth projects in the U.S. and Mongolia.
The company recently delivered positive 2020 earnings results including a 13% year-over-year EBTIDA increase to $23.9 billion. Rio Tinto’s balance sheet is also quite strong, with a small net debt figure of $0.7 billion that allows the company to return a lot of money to shareholders. The stock currently offers investors a 4.41% dividend yield and Riot Tinto grew its payout by 26% year-over-year in 2020. This is a strong mining stock that offers investors a great way to gain exposure to copper at this time.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)
Next up is Freeport-McMoRan, a mining company that is one of the world’s largest publicly traded copper producers. When you stop to think about all of the different markets for copper, including construction, electrical applications, consumer products, transportation, industrial machinery, and more, it’s clear that a company like Freeport-McMoRan has a big role to play in the world’s economy. The stock should benefit from a tight supply and strong demand for copper in the near-term along with the potential for rising inflation and additional U.S. stimulus. Combine that with the fact that copper is essential for creating electric vehicles and many electronics products and you have a company with real upside.
With a strong portfolio of copper-producing assets including the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, which is one of the biggest copper and gold deposits in the world, this company is essentially the gold standard in copper mining. In Q4, Freeport reported a year-over-year revenue increase of 14.9% to $4.4 billion. Freeport’s management estimates that every $0.10/lb. change in copper price increases the company’s annual EBITDA by $400 million, which bodes well for the company given the recent trend in copper prices.
Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)
Another big copper-producing company to look at if you are bullish on the base metal at this time is Southern Copper Corp. This company uses state-of-the-art mining and processing methods such as global positioning systems to produce copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. All of the company’s mining, smelting, and refining facilities are located in Peru and Mexico, and Southern Copper is also involved in exploration efforts in those countries along with Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. Southern Copper’s management believes that it has the largest copper reserves in the world and the company’s high level of vertical integration means that it can manage the entire production process for copper.
In 2020, the pandemic disrupted the company’s copper production, yet Southern Copper was still able to reach new production milestones and top 1 million tons of copper production. The company’s net sales in Q4 increased by 26.7% year-over-year to $2.3 billion while net income increased by 93.1% year-over-year to $590.2 million. Southern Copper is a legitimate option for investors to consider given the strong earnings and large copper production figures, and the fact that the stock also offers a 3.23% dividend yield is a nice bonus.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Stocks That Will Help You Forget About the Fed
Normally when the Federal Reserve (i.e. the Fed) makes an announcement, the market reacts predictably. That’s due, in large part, to the nature of what the Fed normally announces. Will interest rates go up, down, or remain unchanged? And for their part, the markets have a pretty good idea what the Fed will do before they do it.
But the Fed’s announcement of August 26 was a little different. They talked briefly about interest rates (they’re staying really low for a long time). But they were more concerned about inflation. Well, the Fed is always concerned about inflation, but this time they really mean it. Basic economics says that low-interest rates should spur inflation.
However, the market has been defying conventional wisdom and the Fed is not getting the inflation they want. So the Fed has basically said that they’re letting inflation go rogue. If it goes above their target 2% rate, so be it. The Fed is done trying to hit a target.
At first, the markets cheered the news. Not only was the Fed not taking away the punch bowl, but they were also going to keep the low rate liquidity going for a long time!
But after a little while to digest things, investors are realizing they have to be grown-ups about this. And now investors are considering how to rebalance their portfolios for the remainder of 2020.
I don’t know about them, but if I were you I would target companies that have a high free cash flow (FCF). Whether it’s your personal finances or in evaluating a stock, cash flow is your friend.
When a corporation has high FCF, they have more strong growth in good markets and more flexibility during when the economy is weaker.
As institutional investors come back into the market, it’s time for you to reposition your portfolio for whatever comes next.
View the "7 Stocks That Will Help You Forget About the Fed".