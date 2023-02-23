Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,991.05
DOW   33,045.09
QQQ   294.25
Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play 
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm 
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
S&P 500   3,991.05
DOW   33,045.09
QQQ   294.25
Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play 
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm 
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
S&P 500   3,991.05
DOW   33,045.09
QQQ   294.25
Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play 
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm 
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
S&P 500   3,991.05
DOW   33,045.09
QQQ   294.25
Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play 
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm 
GRAPHITE: "Essential for America's National Defense" (Ad)
3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling

3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth

Thu., February 23, 2023 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Retail investors can benefit from midcaps, as a scarcity of analyst coverage means it's possible to get in early before large institutions push prices sharply higher.
  • Oilfield services specialist NOV sees offshore and international growth outpacing U.S. revenue in 2023.
  • Fellow services provider Weatherford has notched price gains in each of the past seven months.
  • Explorer and producer HighPeak said it was seeking strategic opportunities, including a sale.
  • 5 stocks we like better than NOV

energy stocks forecast

While the top-performing oil-and-gas giants such as Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC), Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM), Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL), and oil services large cap Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) get the lion’s share of attention, energy mid-caps NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV), Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ: WFRD), and HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) are on track to grow earnings at triple-digit rates this year. 

Midcaps are often overlooked as investors focus on larger companies that may pay dividends or are better known. Large companies often have more Wall Street analyst coverage, as the investment banks and brokerages stand to gain more business from the bigger firms. That scarcity of coverage can benefit retail investors who can get in early before large institutional buying begins pushing prices sharply higher. 

NOV, Weatherford, and Highpeak illustrate another advantage of midcaps: Because the companies are smaller, they are often well positioned for fast growth, as they are more nimble than larger industry peers. 


NOV

NOV, which specializes in equipment and technologies for on- and offshore oil drillers, is down 8.74% in the past week and 6.97% in the past month, moving in the same direction as the broader market. The company reported earnings of $0.26 a share on revenue of $2.073 billion, topping views and improving significantly over the year-ago quarter, as MarketBeat earnings data show

Analysts expect the Houston-based company to earn $1.17 per share this year, a 200% increase over 2022. In the earnings call, CEO Clay Williams referred to labor and product shortages due to Covid restrictions and years of underinvestment in the broad industry as reasons for the company’s upbeat outlook. 

Rather than seeing major growth from the domestic drilling sector, NOV expects offshore and international markets to drive increases in 2023. 

Analysts have a “moderate buy” rating on the stock with a price target of $24.75, an upside of 15.17%. 

The stock is still out of buy range, having hit resistance repeatedly between $24 and $25. If it can cross that threshold keep an eye out for its next rally. 

Weatherford

Weatherford is expected to earn $4.03 per share this year, a gain of 369%. Analysts see the company increasing earnings by another 38% in 2024. 

Like NOV, Weatherford is also in the business of oilfield services and technologies. Lest you think it’s all about heavy machinery and big metal, Weatherford recently announced a multi-year partnership with artificial intelligence specialist DataRobot to develop advanced AI systems in its ForeSite production optimization and Centro well construction software platforms, among other areas. 

Weatherford shares are up 11.38% in the past month and 49.19% in the past three months. 

This is a company that’s gone through restructuring in the past few years. It was delisted from the Nasdaq following bankruptcy in 2019. Several key executives left the company in 2020 and 2021, among criticism for receiving large severance payouts as the company performed poorly.

However, that kind of housecleaning and restructuring can be exactly what injects new life into a firm. A new management team is now on board, and the company was relisted in June 2021. Weatherford’s chart reflects a strong uptrend since July 2022, as the stock has notched gains for eight months in a row. 

It’s currently pulling back with the broader market; a pullback to the 50-day moving average could potentially offer a buy opportunity. 

HighPeak Energy

Fort Worth, Texas-based HighPeak is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas reserves. 

Wall Street analysts have pegged the company’s earnings at $2.25 a share when it reports 2022 results on March 6. That would be an increase of 317%. Earnings are expected to grow another 99% this year. 

HighPeak has a market capitalization of $3 billion. As happens with many small and mid-size companies in capital-intensive industries, management is considering unlocking shareholder value by putting the company up for sale. 

In a January 23 news release, CEO Jack Hightower said, “The Board and I believe now is an opportune time to capture the value we do not consider is presently reflected in our share price. We have worked diligently over the last few years to secure this position and are poised to capitalize on the favorable energy market outlook.”

The stock is currently working on a first-stage base that began in June of last year, with a potential buy zone between $38 and $39. Buying stock in anticipation of a sale is not necessarily a great idea, but there are some points to consider. 

First, this or any stock could languish for months or even a year as a buyer is found and a transaction takes shape. But the contrary point is that once a deal is announced, a stock often gaps higher and stays at that point, with no further significant gains or losses.

In other words, there are pros and cons to buying too soon and waiting too long. It comes down to how a stock fits in with your goals, risk tolerance, and other investments already in your portfolio. 

Should you invest $1,000 in NOV right now?

Before you consider NOV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NOV wasn't on the list.

While NOV currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

Which stocks are major institutional investors including hedge funds and endowments buying in today's market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of thirteen stocks that institutional investors are buying up as quickly as they can.

Get This Free Report
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
NOV (NOV)
2.7194 of 5 stars		$21.30-0.9%0.94%54.62Moderate Buy$24.75
Weatherford International (WFRD)
2.8247 of 5 stars		$60.26-3.5%N/A188.31Buy$77.40
HighPeak Energy (HPK)
2.3237 of 5 stars		$26.50+1.1%0.38%15.87N/A$38.75
Exxon Mobil (XOM)
2.5777 of 5 stars		$109.73-1.3%3.32%8.28Moderate Buy$117.96
Shell (SHEL)
2.8494 of 5 stars		$58.95-1.9%3.90%5.16Hold$68.00
Schlumberger (SLB)
3.2585 of 5 stars		$52.41-1.9%1.91%21.84Moderate Buy$62.38
Marathon Petroleum (MPC)
2.3058 of 5 stars		$122.78-0.2%2.44%4.29Moderate Buy$132.53
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.

Recent Videos

Opportunity Strikes for these High-Yield Values
Opportunity Strikes for these High-Yield Values
Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?
Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?
Tesla is Back, and Rally May Continue
Tesla is Back, and Rally May Continue
Ford Stock Presents Buying Opportunity...Again
Ford Stock Presents Buying Opportunity...Again

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: