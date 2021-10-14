S&P 500   4,363.80
3 Millennial Stocks for the Long-Term Investor

Thursday, October 14, 2021 | MarketBeat Staff
3 Millennial Stocks for the Long-Term Investor

Whether it relates to consumer trends, social media, or the latest slang, we hear a lot about the Millennial generation these days. Corporate America is especially tuned into what this influential generation is up to because its members will have a major say in what products and services are hot and where money gets spent.

Since the term Millennials encompasses people who were born in roughly a 25-year span beginning in 1980, it makes sense that the generation controls much of the world’s spending power. According to Forbes, the group of almost 2 billion strong is expected to spend $10 trillion over its collective lifetime.

So, if you are simultaneously a Millennial and an investor, what types of stocks should you look for? A good first step is to identify companies that derive much of their sales from Millennials. These are often those that have disruptive technologies or products that match the preferences of the younger generations.

Here are three suggestions for a buy-and-hold portfolio. All are relatively new to the stock market and have tremendous long-term growth potential.

Is Airbnb a Good Stock for Millennials?

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is the future of travel. It has created a whole new ecosystem of places to stay and things to do on vacation. Its convenient, Millennial-friendly online platform allows travelers to book homes or experiences that are offered by some four million hosts worldwide.

The Airbnb concept has already disrupted the tourism industry and is just getting started. In May, the company revealed over 100 upgrades and innovations across its platform designed to improve both the guest and host experience.

We are in the early stages of a dramatic shift in the way people travel, a shift that was only accelerated by the pandemic. The modern traveler wants unique, non-hotel experiences, safety, and a personal connection with their host. Airbnb is at the forefront of this transformation and further innovations that meet the flexibility needs of travelers should drive growth for years to come.

Airbnb stock is currently trading less than $10 from where it peaked on its opening day on the Nasdaq. This is essentially a second chance to book a position in a travel and leisure pioneer that promises to provide a prosperous extended stay for long-term investors.

Is Vimeo Stock a Buy?

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) provides software that supports the video ambitions of individuals and organizations worldwide. There have been more than 100 billion videos viewed on the Vimeo platform and hundreds of thousands are added daily.

Twenty years ago, video was mostly used by the entertainment industry, early social media, and entrepreneurs. Today, it is all that plus an essential part of running a business. From small businesses to large enterprises, companies rely on video like never before to create new products, market their brand, and communicate internally. This is Vimeo’s specialty and its biggest opportunity.

The global video solutions market is forecast to reach $70 billion in 2024. Having been in the industry since 2005, Vimeo holds a leadership position and distinct competitive advantage. It has grown its paid subscriber base to 1.6 million and has a chance to acquire many more. That’s because there are 300 million small-medium sized businesses around the world that are just starting to discover the value of video.

Since Vimeo completed its initial public offering in May 2021, its share price has been cut in half. Although new and existing players pose a competitive threat, Vimeo’s tenure, brand strength, and growing customer base make it a stock to watch.

Is Victoria’s Secret Stock a Good Investment?

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE: VSCO) is having a second chance sale but it’s not on lingerie and perfume. Its stock price is back to around $50 which is where it started trading after a spin-off from former parent company L Brands.

In August, the retailer of popular women’s undergarments, robes, and fragrances reported its first financial results as a standalone company and the numbers were impressive. After suffering a net loss in the pandemic-plagued period of the year prior, it recorded profits of $151 million as its mostly female customer base returned to buy Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand merchandise.

When it broke free from L Brands, Victoria’s Secret had the wind at its back. Reduced dependence on promotional activity and greater trust in new product launches culminated in the company’s most profitable spring quarter in five years. Where does it go from here?

Analysts are expecting a blowout fourth-quarter performance tied to the holiday shopping season. Longer term, Victoria’s Secret is expected to benefit from a revamped brand image that is less fashion runway model and much more inclusive. It is forming an emotional attachment with modern consumers by presenting lingerie, swimwear, and even maternity wear that appeals to women of all shapes and sizes.

Some women (let alone most men) who were previously intimidated to step foot in a Victoria’s Secret store are now more comfortable because it has evolved from purely an intimate apparel brand to more of a beauty brand appropriate for all.

The message is resonating particularly well with Millennials as are the company’s growing digital capabilities. In addition to improving store traffic at its 1,400 stores worldwide, Victoria’s Secret is gaining more website visitors and Instagram followers. Together this makes it a stock for Millennial investors to put in the shopping cart today and hang onto for years.

Victoria's Secret (VSCO)1.7$49.99-0.8%N/AN/ABuy$88.88
Vimeo (VMEO)2.0$30.41+13.6%N/AN/ABuy$49.14
Airbnb (ABNB)1.9$173.58+0.5%N/A-11.18Hold$172.09
