S&P 500   4,100.60
DOW   33,402.38
QQQ   319.07
C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital's Latest Target
JP Morgan analyst: Oil to hit $380 per barrel (Ad)
3 Stocks With Solid EPS Estimates & Charts For The Tech Rebound
These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value 
Fed's Shocking New Plan to Control Your Money (Ad)
Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
NU Set To Catch Buffett's Pitch To Brazilian Economy Rebound
Fed's Shocking New Plan to Control Your Money (Ad)
These Restaurant Stocks Defy Inflation, Recession Concerns
A ship for windpower takes shape in Louisiana oil country
3 Must-Have Oil Stocks to Buy After OPEC Production Cuts

Wed., April 5, 2023 | Chris Markoch

Key Points

  • The price of crude oil is soaring after OPEC announced a one-million-barrel supply cut beginning in May. 
  • Investors should take this opportunity to invest in blue-chip oil stocks. 
  • Exxon Mobil gives investors exposure to the largest integrated oil and gas company with performance to match. 
  • Chevron Corporation is an ideal choice for conservative investors who like companies with strong capital discipline. 
  • Occidental Petroleum remains a favorite of Warren Buffett who made a bullish buy after the company’s last earnings report.  
  • 5 stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil

Oil Stocks

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) set the oil market on fire by announcing a production cut of 1 million barrels per day beginning in May. Although many experts weren’t surprised that a cut occurred, the size of the cut was unexpected. 

Taking one million barrels of oil a day offline will have an impact on the global economy. Inflation is likely to remain high as rising oil prices will impact producer costs and are likely to keep wage pressures high. But investors should always take what the market gives us. And right now, that means it’s a good time to buy oil stocks.  

After being among the best performers in 2022, many oil stocks will be underperforming in 2023. Falling oil prices amid expectations of lower demand are to blame. Investors are also looking at governmental policies which clearly look to limit the use of fossil fuels.  

The OPEC production cut doesn’t change any of those macroeconomic challenges, but it does create an opportunity. One way to manage the risk in that opportunity is to look at the big oil stocks. These blue-chip companies offer share price growth and pay great dividends to boost your total return.  

The Biggest May Still Be the Best 

If you’re looking for a must-have oil stock, it’s hard to argue against adding some Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) stock to your portfolio. Exxon Mobil is the world’s largest integrated oil and gas company, with plans to increase its daily production of oil equivalent barrels to 4.2 million by 2027.  

Exxon has a strong balance sheet that includes the recent retirement of $7 billion of debt. The company also is in the midst of a $50 billion share repurchase program between now and 2024.  

In the last three years, XOM stock has climbed 193%. That takes into account the stock being near historic lows at the onset of the pandemic. But even if you widen the lens to five years, the stock price has increased 47%, and that doesn’t account for dividends. Exxon Mobil is a dividend aristocrat, having increased its dividend for 40 consecutive years. And with a payout ratio of 27%, that’s a streak that’s unlikely to end anytime soon.  

A Company That Continues to Work Its Plan 

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is another solid choice for investors looking for oil companies with rock-solid balance sheets. Chevron’s focus on capital discipline is really quite impressive. The company has a 3% net debt ratio that highlights management’s objective of paying down debt every quarter. 


As part of its strategic plan, Chevron plans to grow its upstream business at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for production of 3% by 2027. Some investors may say the reason for the company’s capital discipline is that the company hasn’t made major investments in renewable energy. However, Chevron is also one of the world’s largest suppliers of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Europe relies on LNG for much of its energy needs, and with the war in Ukraine showing no signs of ending, Chevron is one of the companies helping to keep the continent supplied.  

Like Exxon Mobil, Chevron rewards shareholders with its share buyback program with a yearly repurchase rate of around $15 billion. And Chevron is also a Dividend Aristocrat, having increased its dividend in the last 37 years. The company currently offers shareholders an annualized dividend of $6.04 per share with a 3.57% yield.  

A Company That is Showing Cash is King 

The last stock on this list is the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY). The stock has long been a favorite of Warren Buffett. And the Oracle of Omaha must have known what he was doing by making a bullish buy on OXY stock at the end of February 2023. OXY stock is up 7% in the month since that purchase which brought Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE: BRK.B) total position in Occidental to over 200 million shares that total over $12 billion. 

For those that believe in a bet on the jockey strategy, one reason for Buffett’s bullishness in OXY stock is his belief that chief executive officer Vicki Hollub is “running the company the right way.” That belief is reflected in a business that has averaged 25% growth in the last five years and has given investors a return of over 83% in the last three years. 

Occidental cut its dividend during the pandemic to preserve cash. But as Thomas Hughes wrote after the company’s last earnings report, the company increased its dividend payment by 38% and has room for more increases in the future.  

 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Exxon Mobil (XOM)
2.4765 of 5 stars		$115.02-1.0%3.16%8.67Moderate Buy$121.64
Chevron (CVX)
2.8331 of 5 stars		$169.04-0.5%3.57%9.25Hold$189.33
Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
2.7095 of 5 stars		$64.83-0.5%1.11%5.24Hold$75.11
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)
0 of 5 stars		$309.07-0.4%N/A-29.95N/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.
