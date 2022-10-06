SALE EXTENDED
MarketBeat All Access
Start your 30-day free trial,
then continue your subscription for 50% off.
TODAY ONLY!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,744.52
DOW   29,926.94
QQQ   279.76
Free Webinar | October 11: How to Break Barriers
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
Is Ford's Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
US futures retreat on strong hiring, more jobs data on tap
Sweden seizes evidence at Baltic Sea pipeline leak site
S&P 500   3,744.52
DOW   29,926.94
QQQ   279.76
Free Webinar | October 11: How to Break Barriers
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
Is Ford's Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
US futures retreat on strong hiring, more jobs data on tap
Sweden seizes evidence at Baltic Sea pipeline leak site
S&P 500   3,744.52
DOW   29,926.94
QQQ   279.76
Free Webinar | October 11: How to Break Barriers
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
Is Ford's Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
US futures retreat on strong hiring, more jobs data on tap
Sweden seizes evidence at Baltic Sea pipeline leak site
S&P 500   3,744.52
DOW   29,926.94
QQQ   279.76
Free Webinar | October 11: How to Break Barriers
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
Is Ford's Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
US futures retreat on strong hiring, more jobs data on tap
Sweden seizes evidence at Baltic Sea pipeline leak site

3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance

Fri., October 7, 2022 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Digi International boasts accelerating earnings growth and strong price action in 2022.
  • Lamb Weston has been trouncing earnings views; analysts see double-digit earnings growth for the next two years. 
  • Wingstop is expected to post earnings and revenue growth when the company reports later this month. 
3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price PerformanceMid-caps Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII), Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE: LW) and Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) all climbed higher recently n heavy trading volume, even as the broader market reversed lower. 

As a whole, mid-caps have been slightly outperforming the S&P 500. The SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA: MDY) is up 5.53% so far this week, while its large-cap counterpart, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ASX: SPY) is up 4.48%.

Mid-caps typically are those with a market capitalization between $2 and $10 billion. They often have fewer shares in float than you’ll find with larger stocks. These characteristics make mid-caps somewhat more volatile and riskier than large caps, at least in terms of broad asset classes.  

Digi International advanced 2.34% in nearly triple average turnover Wednesday, tacking on gains to its recent outperformance, which includes gains of:

  • 1 month: +16.19%
  • 3 months: +58.88
  • Year-to-date: +53.32

The Minnesota-based company specializes in the Internet of Things, which involves connecting products, apps, and services through various wireless devices. Those devices can include factory and industrial settings; household applications, such as appliances and security systems; and automotive gear, among many other examples.


Digi International gapped up 15.66% on August 4 following the company’s fiscal third-quarter report, in which it topped earnings and revenue views, as you can see using MarketBeat data on the stock

Earnings growth accelerated in the past two quarters, from 13% to 80%, while revenue growth accelerated from 8% to 31% in the past three quarters. Its three-year annual earnings growth rate is 34%, while revenue grew 12%. 

That level of fundamental strength is driving the stock price increases. An increase in fourth-quarter guidance also helps.

On a technical basis, the stock is in a buy range, but continue to be cognizant of broad-market volatility that could pull it, and any stock, sharply lower. 
3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance

Lamb Weston is in the decidedly unglamorous business of producing, packaging, and distributing frozen potato products to restaurants, as well as via private-label brands for consumers. But potatoes are apparently in high demand: The stock advanced 4.19% Monday following a better-than-expected fiscal first quarter.

Earnings of $0.75 per share marked a 317% increase over the year-ago quarter. MarketBeat earnings data for Lamb Weston show the company trounced views by $0.26 per share. Revenue was slightly disappointing, coming in at $1.13 billion, versus analyst expectations of $1.14 billion. Still, that was a year-over-year increase of 14%.

Other packaged food stocks have held up well recently, and the industry as a whole is among leaders. On Thursday, large-cap food company ConAgra (NYSE: CAG) reported earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street views.

Lamb Weston shares built upon Wednesday’s gains, rallying in Thursday morning trading. Analysts see the company growing earnings by 36% for the full year, which is fiscal 2023. Next year, that’s expected to rise another 32%, to $3.72. That kind of potential is attracting institutional buyers, MarketBeat data show
3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance

Another food-related mid-cap flashing gains for the week is restaurant franchisor Wingstop

There was no specific company news, but the stock has been the subject of recent positive attention from Wall Street, according to MarketBeat analyst data for the stock. In the past month, Stephens initiated coverage with an overweight rating and Wedbush boosted its price target with a rating of outperform 

As noted previously by MarketBeat, Wingstop is among food-related stocks that have been capitalizing on consumers’ willingness to continue purchasing food, including dining out,  even as they cut back on other discretionary items. 

The consensus rating is “moderate buy,” with a price target of $138.65, a potential upside of 4.21%. 

The company is slated to report its fiscal third quarter on October 26, before the opening bell. Analysts expect earnings of $0.35 per share on revenue of $89.30 million. Those would be increases on both the top- and bottom lines. 

Earnings data compiled by MarketBeat show that Wingstop beat earnings views in the most recent quarter, although revenue lagged. That didn’t stop investors from piling in, as margins came in well above views. 
3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance

Should you invest $1,000 in Digi International right now?

Before you consider Digi International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digi International wasn't on the list.

While Digi International currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Digi International (DGII)
2.0789 of 5 stars		$37.65-0.1%N/A104.59Buy$39.57
Lamb Weston (LW)
2.2353 of 5 stars		$82.73+0.7%1.18%60.39Moderate Buy$67.67
Wingstop (WING)
2.0657 of 5 stars		$133.04-3.3%0.57%99.28Moderate Buy$140.11
Conagra Brands (CAG)
2.1421 of 5 stars		$32.56-3.7%4.05%17.70Hold$35.67
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)N/A$423.89-0.8%1.38%N/AN/AN/A
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)
0 of 5 stars		A$0.00-100.0%N/AN/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.