QQQ   281.85 (-0.10%)
AAPL   146.12 (+0.01%)
MSFT   249.12 (+0.10%)
META   138.89 (-0.99%)
GOOGL   101.08 (-0.55%)
AMZN   120.72 (-0.31%)
TSLA   239.86 (-3.84%)
NVDA   131.46 (-0.16%)
NIO   16.00 (-4.36%)
BABA   84.40 (+0.34%)
AMD   67.81 (-0.13%)
T   15.96 (-0.81%)
MU   54.75 (+1.46%)
CGC   3.03 (-3.50%)
F   12.48 (+0.97%)
GE   67.78 (+0.36%)
DIS   100.38 (-1.04%)
AMC   7.38 (-5.75%)
PYPL   93.89 (+1.19%)
PFE   44.19 (-0.61%)
NFLX   236.48 (-1.77%)
QQQ   281.85 (-0.10%)
AAPL   146.12 (+0.01%)
MSFT   249.12 (+0.10%)
META   138.89 (-0.99%)
GOOGL   101.08 (-0.55%)
AMZN   120.72 (-0.31%)
TSLA   239.86 (-3.84%)
NVDA   131.46 (-0.16%)
NIO   16.00 (-4.36%)
BABA   84.40 (+0.34%)
AMD   67.81 (-0.13%)
T   15.96 (-0.81%)
MU   54.75 (+1.46%)
CGC   3.03 (-3.50%)
F   12.48 (+0.97%)
GE   67.78 (+0.36%)
DIS   100.38 (-1.04%)
AMC   7.38 (-5.75%)
PYPL   93.89 (+1.19%)
PFE   44.19 (-0.61%)
NFLX   236.48 (-1.77%)
QQQ   281.85 (-0.10%)
AAPL   146.12 (+0.01%)
MSFT   249.12 (+0.10%)
META   138.89 (-0.99%)
GOOGL   101.08 (-0.55%)
AMZN   120.72 (-0.31%)
TSLA   239.86 (-3.84%)
NVDA   131.46 (-0.16%)
NIO   16.00 (-4.36%)
BABA   84.40 (+0.34%)
AMD   67.81 (-0.13%)
T   15.96 (-0.81%)
MU   54.75 (+1.46%)
CGC   3.03 (-3.50%)
F   12.48 (+0.97%)
GE   67.78 (+0.36%)
DIS   100.38 (-1.04%)
AMC   7.38 (-5.75%)
PYPL   93.89 (+1.19%)
PFE   44.19 (-0.61%)
NFLX   236.48 (-1.77%)
QQQ   281.85 (-0.10%)
AAPL   146.12 (+0.01%)
MSFT   249.12 (+0.10%)
META   138.89 (-0.99%)
GOOGL   101.08 (-0.55%)
AMZN   120.72 (-0.31%)
TSLA   239.86 (-3.84%)
NVDA   131.46 (-0.16%)
NIO   16.00 (-4.36%)
BABA   84.40 (+0.34%)
AMD   67.81 (-0.13%)
T   15.96 (-0.81%)
MU   54.75 (+1.46%)
CGC   3.03 (-3.50%)
F   12.48 (+0.97%)
GE   67.78 (+0.36%)
DIS   100.38 (-1.04%)
AMC   7.38 (-5.75%)
PYPL   93.89 (+1.19%)
PFE   44.19 (-0.61%)
NFLX   236.48 (-1.77%)

Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top 

Wed., October 5, 2022 | Thomas Hughes

Key Points

  • Shares of Lamb Weston popped in the wake of the FQ1 report but the top may already be in. 
  • Lamb Weston is highly valued and pays a low dividend compared to peers. 
  • General Mills and Kraft Heinz both offer better value and higher yields. 
Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top

Shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE: LW) have been a hot potato since hitting bottom earlier this year but the meteoric rebound may be over. The FQ1 results are strong and point to solid results in the future, plus a strong dividend payment. However, other factors hang over Lamb Weston stock that may cap gains or even spark another correction in the price action. Among them are valuation and dividends, two qualities that can be found in other fundamentally strong consumer staples stocks like General Mills (NYSE: GIS) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Both of these stocks trade at multiples near or less than half of the 28x earnings you will pay for Lamb Weston and both pay more than double the yield.

Lamb Weston Pops on Mixed Results Hot Potato Lamb Weston Confirms A Top 

Lamb Weston shares popped in the wake of the FQ1 earnings report in what can only be described as a knee-jerk reaction to some lukewarm news. The company reported mixed results that included a better than expected margin but only reaffirmed the guidance. This means that not only has the company’s earnings power peaked for the year, the following quarters may be weaker than previously expected as well. 


In that light, it makes sense that while shares are up strongly following the report, they also show strong resistance at these lofty levels and what could turn into a very nasty bearish candle pattern (assuming this is how the market closes at the end of the session). The candle pattern is a shooting star whose shadow makes it one of the largest candles in a year, and a doji formation confirms resistance at a previously confirmed level. 

There are only three analysts with current coverage which speaks volumes. The stock isn’t attractive enough for the big money, so why is it attractive for retail investors? That aside, the consensus rating is a "moderate buy" with a price target well below the current price action. The high price target is even lower than the current price action, which suggests a pause is in order for this market if not a stop or reversal. Lamb Weston is not a bad company, but it may not scream "buy me!" at this time. 

General Mills Beat and Raised Guidance 

General Mills beat on the top and bottom lines and raised its guidance because of strong demand for packaged foods. That news equated to a new all-time high for the stock, which has pulled back to support at the 30-day EMA which could be viewed as an attractive entry point. Seven of the eleven analysts covering this stock upped their price targets in the wake of the report. The consensus target for General Mills still hovers in line with the price action but it is trending higher in the one, three and 12-month comparisons, while the Lamb Weston target is down in all three. As for value and yield, General Mills trades at 19 times earnings and pays 2.75% in yield while Kraft Heinz, which is slated to report at the end of October, trades closer to 14 times its earnings and pays more than 4.5% in yield. 

Should you invest $1,000 in Kraft Heinz right now?

Before you consider Kraft Heinz, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kraft Heinz wasn't on the list.

While Kraft Heinz currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Lamb Weston (LW)
2.0935 of 5 stars		$82.23+4.3%1.19%60.02Moderate Buy$67.67
General Mills (GIS)
2.3509 of 5 stars		$78.05-0.6%2.77%16.43Hold$76.83
Kraft Heinz (KHC)
2.3337 of 5 stars		$33.91-1.2%4.72%27.80Hold$40.44
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.