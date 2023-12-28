3 tech stocks on the verge of major breakouts

S&P 500   4,781.58
DOW   37,656.52
QQQ   411.50
Could Cleveland-Cliffs be the next steel company to be acquired?
MarketBeat All Access New Year's Sale - Just $1.00 (Ad)
CRISPR Therapeutics sets sights on gene-editing cures for disease
Markets love XPO, your stuff still needs to get where it's going
New Year's Sale: Get MarketBeat All Access Free For 30 Days (Ad)
Stock market today: World shares are mixed following slight gains on Wall Street
Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024? 
Claim Your $300 MarketBeat Account Credit (Ad)
Buffett keeps buying Occidental Petroleum, should you? 
The truth behind NIO's 60.0% upside
S&P 500   4,781.58
DOW   37,656.52
QQQ   411.50
Could Cleveland-Cliffs be the next steel company to be acquired?
MarketBeat All Access New Year's Sale - Just $1.00 (Ad)
CRISPR Therapeutics sets sights on gene-editing cures for disease
Markets love XPO, your stuff still needs to get where it's going
New Year's Sale: Get MarketBeat All Access Free For 30 Days (Ad)
Stock market today: World shares are mixed following slight gains on Wall Street
Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024? 
Claim Your $300 MarketBeat Account Credit (Ad)
Buffett keeps buying Occidental Petroleum, should you? 
The truth behind NIO's 60.0% upside
S&P 500   4,781.58
DOW   37,656.52
QQQ   411.50
Could Cleveland-Cliffs be the next steel company to be acquired?
MarketBeat All Access New Year's Sale - Just $1.00 (Ad)
CRISPR Therapeutics sets sights on gene-editing cures for disease
Markets love XPO, your stuff still needs to get where it's going
New Year's Sale: Get MarketBeat All Access Free For 30 Days (Ad)
Stock market today: World shares are mixed following slight gains on Wall Street
Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024? 
Claim Your $300 MarketBeat Account Credit (Ad)
Buffett keeps buying Occidental Petroleum, should you? 
The truth behind NIO's 60.0% upside
S&P 500   4,781.58
DOW   37,656.52
QQQ   411.50
Could Cleveland-Cliffs be the next steel company to be acquired?
MarketBeat All Access New Year's Sale - Just $1.00 (Ad)
CRISPR Therapeutics sets sights on gene-editing cures for disease
Markets love XPO, your stuff still needs to get where it's going
New Year's Sale: Get MarketBeat All Access Free For 30 Days (Ad)
Stock market today: World shares are mixed following slight gains on Wall Street
Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024? 
Claim Your $300 MarketBeat Account Credit (Ad)
Buffett keeps buying Occidental Petroleum, should you? 
The truth behind NIO's 60.0% upside

3 tech stocks on the verge of major breakouts

Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Chris Markoch
December 28, 2023

photo of businessman touching a stock chart

Key Points

  • The technology sector recently hit new all-time highs, outpacing the broader market.
  • Tech ETF, Invesco QQQ surged 55% YTD, with an overflow of tech stocks breaking out recently.
  • Three tech stocks on the verge of breakouts into year-end include MSFT, UPST, and UBER.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Uber Technologies

As we near the year's end, the technology sector is concluding on an impressive note, having recently reached new all-time highs. The tech sector has taken the lead throughout the year, outpacing the broader market significantly. 

It's been a year underscored not by a singular catalyst but by many impactful events: the ascendance of Artificial Intelligence (AI), persistent geopolitical tensions, interest rates, and the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. 

Through it all, the tech sector's exceptional dominance over the year shouldn't come as a shock. The Invesco QQQ ETF NASDAQ: QQQ has notably surged nearly 55% year-to-date, sharply outpacing the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust NYSE: SPY, which has risen by 24%. It's evident in the continuous breakout of many tech stocks from their consolidations, demonstrating robust follow-through momentum toward higher values. 

And while the end of the year is just around the corner, three high-flying industry leaders are shaping up for further upside. Let's look closer at three tech stocks that look set to add to their already impressive year-to-date gains. 

Three tech stocks on the verge of a breakout

Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT

Microsoft, the world's largest software company, is renowned for Windows, Azure cloud services, LinkedIn, Office suite, and Xbox gaming. In 2023, its acquisition of Activision Blizzard and innovative AI developments with OpenAI garnered significant attention.

Microsoft has had a stellar year. The technology and software giant has just edged out the rest of the sector year-to-date, up almost 56% year-to-date and last trading within 3% of its all-time high. In its most recent quarterly report on October 24, 2023, Microsoft exceeded earnings expectations by reporting $2.99 per share, surpassing the estimated $2.65 by $0.34. The company earned $56.52 billion during the quarter compared to analysts' predictions of $54.52 billion. Over the past year, Microsoft has generated $10.33 in earnings per share and currently holds a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21.


Despite its remarkable performance during the year, both fundamentally and technically, the stock might have juice left. The stock is currently trading in a tight range between $370 and $376, with the latter acting as critical resistance. If it can push above resistance with authority, a move over $380 toward its all-time high is likely the outcome. 

Uber Technologies NASDAQ: UBER

Uber is a multinational ride-hailing company that operates a mobile app connecting users with transportation services such as ridesharing, food delivery, and micro-mobility options like electric bikes and scooters. Established in 2009, Uber has expanded globally, revolutionizing how people commute and access transportation services through its convenient and user-friendly platform.

Notably, Uber is one of the most upgraded and top-rated stocks, with analysts rating the stock a Buy. Year-to-date, the stock has impressed and vastly outperformed, up 150%. And the good news for shareholders is that it appears the stock isn't done for the year.

The stock has spent several weeks consolidating at recent highs, with $63.50 acting as resistance and $61.50 as support. Last trading near $63.20, the stock looks set to break above its recent high and begin a fresh leg higher into the new year. 

Upstart Holdings NASDAQ: UPST

Upstart Holdings is a lending platform in the United States that employs AI technology to make credit decisions. It offers loans for various purposes, leveraging advanced algorithms to assess creditworthiness beyond traditional factors.

Upstart has significant bearish sentiment surrounding its stock, with analysts forecasting over 44% of downside and shorts piling into the name, which now has a massive 43.66% short interest. However, the stock has soared to the upside, up over 250% year-to-date, perhaps making analysts and the shorts question their thesis. 

From a technical analysis point of view, the stock looks set to continue higher. Over the previous two weeks, it has consolidated over $45 and key moving averages, with $47 - $49 acting as resistance. Should the stock push above this resistance zone and firmly hold, a move over $50 could easily result in further upside and a potential squeeze. 

Should you invest $1,000 in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Upstart (UPST)
1.278 of 5 stars		$46.92+4.3%N/A-15.28Reduce$25.09
Microsoft (MSFT)
2.6134 of 5 stars		$374.07-0.2%0.80%36.21Moderate Buy$393.69
Uber Technologies (UBER)
2.2762 of 5 stars		$63.29+2.1%N/A129.16Buy$57.34
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Ryan Hasson

About Ryan Hasson

  • Ry.has7@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Experience

Ryan Hasson has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2023.

Areas of Expertise

Equity research and analysis, technical analysis and price action, market sentiment and underlying themes, risk management and trading psychology

Education

BCom, financial management

Past Experience

Equities trader, Kershner Trading Group, business analysis consultant, SMB Capital

Zoom International: Business Analysis Consultant.


Featured Articles and Offers

Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?

Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?

The AI market will continue to grow, but loss of market share would provide an unstable footing for NVIDIA that will weigh on the market over time.

Recent Videos

Apple Stock - Best Days Ahead or Behind It?
Apple Stock - Best Days Ahead or Behind It?
Top Retail Stock Upgrades to Watch
Top Retail Stock Upgrades to Watch
Is Rocket Lab Stock Worthy of Penny Stock Status?
Is Rocket Lab Stock Worthy of Penny Stock Status?
The Reasons to Buy Gold are Changing - Here’s How
The Reasons to Buy Gold are Changing - Here’s How
Search Headlines:

My Account -