S&P 500   4,682.94
DOW   35,619.25
QQQ   399.30
Upstart Lower After Earnings, But Remains A Disruptive Force To Watch
High-Flying Palo Alto Networks Is Going Higher
GM exploring electric boats, buys 25% stake in engine maker
Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair, Brainard gets vice chair
The Buckle, Inc. Goes On Sale For The Holidays! 
US stocks rise after Biden taps Powell for a new Fed term
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good
S&P 500   4,682.94
DOW   35,619.25
QQQ   399.30
Upstart Lower After Earnings, But Remains A Disruptive Force To Watch
High-Flying Palo Alto Networks Is Going Higher
GM exploring electric boats, buys 25% stake in engine maker
Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair, Brainard gets vice chair
The Buckle, Inc. Goes On Sale For The Holidays! 
US stocks rise after Biden taps Powell for a new Fed term
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good
S&P 500   4,682.94
DOW   35,619.25
QQQ   399.30
Upstart Lower After Earnings, But Remains A Disruptive Force To Watch
High-Flying Palo Alto Networks Is Going Higher
GM exploring electric boats, buys 25% stake in engine maker
Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair, Brainard gets vice chair
The Buckle, Inc. Goes On Sale For The Holidays! 
US stocks rise after Biden taps Powell for a new Fed term
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good
S&P 500   4,682.94
DOW   35,619.25
QQQ   399.30
Upstart Lower After Earnings, But Remains A Disruptive Force To Watch
High-Flying Palo Alto Networks Is Going Higher
GM exploring electric boats, buys 25% stake in engine maker
Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair, Brainard gets vice chair
The Buckle, Inc. Goes On Sale For The Holidays! 
US stocks rise after Biden taps Powell for a new Fed term
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

3 Under-The-Radar Stocks to Buy Now

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 | Sean Sechler
3 Under-The-Radar Stocks to Buy Now

Add These Under-The-Radar Stocks to Your Shopping List Now

Given the recent weakness in many of the former market-leading stocks, it might make sense to start focusing on lesser-known names. After all, with so many different companies and sectors to choose from, there’s always a bull market to be found somewhere. It can also really pay off to add shares of a company before it becomes a household name, as getting in before the herd can lead to truly massive gains.

By doing your research and staying ahead of the curve, you can put yourself in a great position to uncover the equity market’s diamonds in the rough. We've done a lot of the heavy lifting for you and compiled an overview of several lesser-known stocks showing relative strength that have bright business prospects going forward.

Here are 3 under-the-radar stocks to buy now:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Most tech and growth-oriented investors understand the upside with companies that offer cloud computing products and services. However, since there are so many different cloud stocks to choose from some of the strongest performers go entirely unnoticed. Arista Networks is a good example, as it’s a leading supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of large internet companies, cloud service providers, and enterprise data centers. In short, Arista offers cutting-edge networking products powered by its proprietary Extensible Operating System (EOS) software that helps to keep the cloud afloat.

Investors should note that Arista recently delivered strong Q3 earnings including revenue of $748.7 million, up 23.7% year-over-year, and provided an upbeat fourth-quarter outlook that sent shares soaring to new highs. The fact that the post-earnings gap has not been filled suggests that higher prices are in store for this leading cloud stock. It’s also worth noting that the company recently underwent a four-for-one stock split, which could attract new investors going forward. Consider adding this under-the-radar cloud play for exposure to next-generation networking changes like 400G and more.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Consumer staples stocks are looking more and more attractive after some of the recent moves down in high-flying growth names, and BJs Wholesale is a lesser-known option in that space that is absolutely worth considering. The company is a leading warehouse club operating in the eastern United States similar to big-box retailers like Costco, which means this is a company that investors can rely on to deliver strong sales quarter after quarter. The membership warehouse business model has been extremely successful in recent years, and with inflation fears dominating the headlines these days it’s easy to envision BJs continuing to outperform in the coming quarters.

BJs generates the majority of its revenue from membership fees, and the company’s stated goal is to consistently deliver 25% or more savings on a basket of manufacturer-branded groceries compared to the company’s supermarket competitors. These savings keep customers coming back for more, which has helped BJs develop a loyal membership base. The company recently announced that its first-year renewal rates remain at historic levels, while BJs Q3 earnings per diluted share grew by 4.5% year-over-year to reach $0.92. Investors should also note that the company’s digitally-enabled sales growth was 44% in Q3, which tells us that the company’s e-commerce offering is firing on all cylinders.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Housing stocks have been strong performers this year, and Masco is probably one of the strongest options you haven’t heard of. It’s one of the world’s leading makers of faucets, coatings, and other consumer brand-name home improvement and building products, which means the company has been thriving during the pandemic as homeowners look for new lodgings or spend big to improve their living spaces. While it's true that Masco is dealing with some supply chain disruptions and inflation issues, the company has been improving its cost structure and delivering strong quarterly earnings in 2021 that should reassure investors.

In Q3, Masco reported revenue of $2.2 billion, up 11% year-over-year, and reiterated its full-year midpoint EPS guidance of $3.70, which would represent a 19% year-over-year jump. When you consider how strong the housing market is and how tight the supply has gotten, it’s easy to recognize why Masco is an attractive buy. The stock is currently trading around its all-time highs and a move above $69 would be very constructive.

Should you invest $1,000 in Masco right now?

Before you consider Masco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Masco wasn't on the list.

While Masco currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Masco (MAS)2.8$68.28+1.0%1.38%37.31Buy$70.77
BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)1.6$70.35+1.1%N/A23.45Buy$66.48
Arista Networks (ANET)2.8$128.16-0.6%N/A51.99Buy$110.07
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.