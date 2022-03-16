S&P 500   4,262.45
DOW   33,544.34
QQQ   328.15
3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Stocks rally on Wall Street as oil prices keep falling
3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range 
China tries to calm markets by pledging support for economy
4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption
S&P 500   4,262.45
DOW   33,544.34
QQQ   328.15
3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Stocks rally on Wall Street as oil prices keep falling
3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range 
China tries to calm markets by pledging support for economy
4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption
S&P 500   4,262.45
DOW   33,544.34
QQQ   328.15
3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Stocks rally on Wall Street as oil prices keep falling
3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range 
China tries to calm markets by pledging support for economy
4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption
S&P 500   4,262.45
DOW   33,544.34
QQQ   328.15
3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Stocks rally on Wall Street as oil prices keep falling
3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range 
China tries to calm markets by pledging support for economy
4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption

4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | Melissa Brock
4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

So, electronic devices saw unprecedented upheaval as soon as the COVID-19 reared its ugly head. A combination of record demand in many sectors (automobiles, consumer electronics, and more) threw supply chain issues as a major wrench into the mix. 

Companies and consumers use semiconductors, which are small conductors of electricity called semis or chips, and they go into thousands of types of devices — think cars, smartphones, appliances, machinery in medicine, and more. Companies across the world work to make semiconductors more streamlined and powerful. 

  • Microprocessors: A microprocessor is a component that performs the instructions and tasks that occur in computer processing. It contains arithmetic, logic, and control circuitry. 
  • Memory chips: Memory chips store data or process code through an integrated circuit through the use of millions of capacitors and transistors.
  • Commodity integrated circuits: Simple chips like commodity integrated circuits are used to perform repetitive processing routines, typically in single-purpose appliances like barcode scanners.

You'll find an endless variety of trading and investment opportunities in semiconductor stocks, and semiconductor ETFs also offer a great way to gain exposure to the sector.

4 Semiconductor Stocks: Consider Adding These to Your Portfolio

Think you're ready to buy in this sector? Let's take a look at three semiconductor stocks to sink your teeth into.

United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC)

United Microelectronics Corp., headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, produces metal-oxide-semiconductor logic wafers, mixed-signal wafers, radiofrequency complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors. 

Q4 2021 consolidated revenue was $2.14 billion, which increased 5.7% quarter over quarter from Q3 2021. Total 2021 revenue rose by more than 20% year-over-year and operating income reached a record high, driven by a surge in the company's 28nm business.

The consolidated gross margin for Q4 2021 was 39.1% and net income attributable to the shareholders was $576 million.

Into Q1 2022, the company anticipates a rise in demand across UMC’s markets. The company specializes in differentiated specialty technologies, manufacturing excellence, and capacity expansions. 

United Microelectronics Corp. was awarded the Taiwan Intellectual Property Management System (TIPS) certification, Taiwan’s official IP management benchmark for enterprises, and the company has made a commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT)

Camtek Ltd., headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel, manufactures metrology and inspection equipment and handles advanced packaging, memory, complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro-mechanical systems radio frequency, and others. The company offers yield enhancement data and provides tailor-made solutions for customers. 

In Q4 2021, Camtek Ltd. recorded quarterly revenues of $74.2 million, a 53% increase year-over-year as well as GAAP operating income of $19.3 million and non-GAAP operating income of $20.9 million, a margin of 26% and 28.2%, respectively.

For the full year 2021, Camtek Ltd. had record annual revenues of $269.7 million, a 73% increase year-over-year, record GAAP operating income of $70.9 million, and non-GAAP operating income of $76.7 million, a margin of 26.3% and 28.4%, respectively.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems Inc., headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures toward the following application markets:

  • Computing and storage
  • Automotive
  • Industrial
  • Communications

The company converts and controls voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. It also handles lighting control ICs for backlighting in systems, which provides the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions as well as for general illumination products. 

At the end of Q4 2021, revenue was $336.5 million for the quarter, a 4% increase from $323.5 million from Q3 2021. GAAP gross margin was 57.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. GAAP operating income was $78.6 million for Q4 compared with $40 million for Q4 2020.

The end of the year showed revenue at $1,207.8 million, a 43% increase from $844.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. GAAP gross margin was 56.8% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with 55.2% for Q4 2020. GAAP operating income was $262.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $158.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) 

Analog Devices Inc., headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts, is a global high-performance semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs). It produces data converters, amplifiers, linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology, and other sensors. It also produces processing products, including DSP and other processors. 

In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the company saw $2.68 billion with double-digit year-over-year growth across all end markets. It had an operating cash flow of $3.16 billion and a free cash flow of $2.78 billion or 33% of revenue on a trailing 12-month basis. The company completed a $2.5 billion accelerated share repurchase program. Analog Devices Inc. also announced a 10% dividend increase, marking its 19th raise in the past 18 years

The company's president and CEO announced momentum across the entire company, highlighting a commitment to finding solutions and to operational excellence, including high-performance analog, mixed-signal, and power technologies that are increasingly vital to customers' digitalization journeys. 

Consider Semiconductor Stocks

Semiconductor stocks can be viable plays whether you're looking for long- or short-term growth, thanks to the strong demand for semiconductor chips. With continued growing sales in the industry, you may also want to consider an ETF for a diversified experience, such as the iShares Semiconductor ETF, which can give you exposure to technology ETFs in this particular market segment.

Should you invest $1,000 in United Microelectronics right now?

Before you consider United Microelectronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Microelectronics wasn't on the list.

While United Microelectronics currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
United Microelectronics (UMC)2.1$8.96+2.3%2.46%10.80Buy$7.30
Camtek (CAMT)2.5$29.86+4.2%N/A22.28Buy$47.75
Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)3.1$421.82+9.6%0.57%83.36Buy$558.75
Analog Devices (ADI)3.3$150.92+3.6%2.01%47.46Buy$201.63
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.