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5 Reasons to Pony Up for Pony AI Stock—and 1 Reason to Wait

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 2, 2026
A Pony.ai autonomous vehicle, a white Toyota Sienna minivan equipped with rooftop sensors, drives on a city street.

Key Points

  • Pony AI's full-stack approach to autonomous driving positions it well for international expansion.
  • Outperformance and improved guidance have driven analyst and institutional interest higher.
  • Upcoming catalysts can accelerate the Q2 2026 rebound and turn it into a sustained price recovery.
  • Five stocks we like better than Pony AI.

Pony AI NASDAQ: PONY is emerging as a hypergrowth story in autonomous driving. Its position in the industry is the primary reason to buy it, as it is among the leading robotaxi operators globally. It takes a full-stack approach to the tech, focusing on both the hardware and software it needs, and has numerous catalysts on the horizon. Operating segments include robotaxis, robotrucks, and software licensing for OEMs, all of which are forecasted to grow robustly over the next few years.

Pony AI Outperforms in Q1, Raises Guidance

Another reason to buy this stock is the latest earnings results. The company went public only recently via an IPO, but is outperforming on both the top and bottom lines as it commercializes products in China and the EU. China is the primary market today, but the EU is in the cross-hairs, with aggressive expansion planned. The latest guidance included an approximately 16.5% increase in the year-end fleet size and robotaxi revenue target, numbers the company is on track to exceed. Expansion in the EU is expected to be highly profitable, as it relies on licensing and partnerships with companies such as Uber NYSE: UBER, Stellantis NYSE: STLA, and Toyota NYSE: TM.

Robotruck Mass Production Is the Next Major Catalyst

Upcoming catalysts include the ramping of Robotruck production. Robotrucks will enter mass production in the second half of the year and serve as a significant long-term growth driver. Among the critical details is the impact of ramping production in both Robotrucks and Robotaxies on the earnings outlook. The company isn’t expected to turn a profit for several years due to heavy reinvestment, but losses are narrowing, and the inflection isn’t all that far off. As it stands, MarketBeat’s consensus estimates suggest profitability late in 2028.

Analysts and Institutions Are Bullish on Pony AI

Analysts and institutions provide additional reasons to gain exposure to this stock. Analyst coverage remains light as of early June, but the trends are bullish: 11 tracked, coverage rising, sentiment firm, and price targets steady. The trends show relatively high conviction, with a 64% Buy-side bias and almost 90% upside relative to consensus.

Institutions own only about 35% of Pony AI, but this is compounded by a large insider and private equity position that is unlikely to be unwound at a low price point. The bullish factor is institutional activity, which is aggressively accumulating stock. They’ve bought at approximately $3 per $1 sold since the 2025 IPO and are likely to continue accumulating as the year progresses.

Critical details include the price range, which provides a stock floor at $10 that the market appears to be engaging with. The early 2026 price action shows some weakness, but it still observes support near $10, with high potential for a rebound.

Technical Setup Points to a Summer Rebound

Rebound potential is evident in price action and indicators such as the stochastic and MACD. Not only has price action bounced twice from the $8.50 level, setting the stage for the market to confirm a Double Bottom or Head & Shoulders pattern, but the indicators reflect oversold conditions and a market in which the bulls are regaining control. The likely outcome is that Pony AI’s stock price continues to rebound in early summer, but there is risk.

PONY chart displaying support near $10 and an optimal setup for a rebound.

A key level of risk is $12, a prior inflection point that aligns with past support and a long-term exponential moving average. It could easily cap gains without ruling out a market reversal and longer-term price recovery. In that scenario, the resistance target aligns with the baseline/neckline of previously assumed reversal patterns, so a pullback from it won’t be surprising. The question is whether support will hold at the pattern’s low, and the institutional activity suggests that it will.

Pony AI Has Risks: No U.S. Market and Regulatory Overhang

The biggest reason investors might hold back from buying this stock is the fact that the company has no U.S. expansion opportunity. Pony AI is a China-based company with Chinese-originated hardware and software. While it has conducted some tests in California, nothing is happening now and is unlikely to in the foreseeable future. Government regulations focused on security concerns prohibit company operations.

Government regulations are an omnipresent concern. While regulations restrict access in the U.S., they pose a threat in other jurisdictions. Changes in political winds, new regulations, or, worse, regulatory scrutiny stemming from accidents will be reflected in the stock price. Capitalization is also a risk. The company is well-capitalized as of mid-2026 but faces rising costs to meet its goals and may need to raise additional funds before it crosses the finish line. The offset here is the company’s balance sheet, which is a fortress, enabling flexibility and avenues to capital.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pony AI Right Now?

Before you consider Pony AI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pony AI wasn't on the list.

While Pony AI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Pony AI (PONY)
3.0381 of 5 stars		$10.888.4%N/AN/AModerate Buy$19.95
Toyota Motor (TM)
4.9686 of 5 stars		$180.60-4.9%2.82%9.17Moderate Buy$290.00
Stellantis (STLA)
4.7874 of 5 stars		$7.70-3.6%N/A30.99Hold$10.91
Uber Technologies (UBER)
4.8042 of 5 stars		$72.402.8%N/A18.43Moderate Buy$104.68
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