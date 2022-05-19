A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed 

S&P 500   3,900.79 (-0.58%)
DOW   31,253.13 (-0.75%)
QQQ   289.58 (-0.54%)
AAPL   137.35 (-2.46%)
MSFT   253.14 (-0.37%)
FB   191.29 (-0.49%)
GOOGL   2,207.68 (-1.35%)
AMZN   2,146.38 (+0.19%)
TSLA   709.42 (-0.05%)
NVDA   171.24 (+1.10%)
BABA   87.69 (+0.44%)
NIO   16.66 (+5.24%)
AMD   96.67 (+0.41%)
CGC   5.87 (+5.01%)
MU   69.40 (-2.32%)
T   20.21 (-0.10%)
GE   75.74 (+0.72%)
F   12.85 (+0.55%)
DIS   103.14 (-1.11%)
AMC   13.08 (+2.51%)
PFE   50.65 (+0.50%)
PYPL   81.28 (+5.31%)
NFLX   183.48 (+3.55%)
S&P 500   3,900.79 (-0.58%)
DOW   31,253.13 (-0.75%)
QQQ   289.58 (-0.54%)
AAPL   137.35 (-2.46%)
MSFT   253.14 (-0.37%)
FB   191.29 (-0.49%)
GOOGL   2,207.68 (-1.35%)
AMZN   2,146.38 (+0.19%)
TSLA   709.42 (-0.05%)
NVDA   171.24 (+1.10%)
BABA   87.69 (+0.44%)
NIO   16.66 (+5.24%)
AMD   96.67 (+0.41%)
CGC   5.87 (+5.01%)
MU   69.40 (-2.32%)
T   20.21 (-0.10%)
GE   75.74 (+0.72%)
F   12.85 (+0.55%)
DIS   103.14 (-1.11%)
AMC   13.08 (+2.51%)
PFE   50.65 (+0.50%)
PYPL   81.28 (+5.31%)
NFLX   183.48 (+3.55%)
S&P 500   3,900.79 (-0.58%)
DOW   31,253.13 (-0.75%)
QQQ   289.58 (-0.54%)
AAPL   137.35 (-2.46%)
MSFT   253.14 (-0.37%)
FB   191.29 (-0.49%)
GOOGL   2,207.68 (-1.35%)
AMZN   2,146.38 (+0.19%)
TSLA   709.42 (-0.05%)
NVDA   171.24 (+1.10%)
BABA   87.69 (+0.44%)
NIO   16.66 (+5.24%)
AMD   96.67 (+0.41%)
CGC   5.87 (+5.01%)
MU   69.40 (-2.32%)
T   20.21 (-0.10%)
GE   75.74 (+0.72%)
F   12.85 (+0.55%)
DIS   103.14 (-1.11%)
AMC   13.08 (+2.51%)
PFE   50.65 (+0.50%)
PYPL   81.28 (+5.31%)
NFLX   183.48 (+3.55%)
S&P 500   3,900.79 (-0.58%)
DOW   31,253.13 (-0.75%)
QQQ   289.58 (-0.54%)
AAPL   137.35 (-2.46%)
MSFT   253.14 (-0.37%)
FB   191.29 (-0.49%)
GOOGL   2,207.68 (-1.35%)
AMZN   2,146.38 (+0.19%)
TSLA   709.42 (-0.05%)
NVDA   171.24 (+1.10%)
BABA   87.69 (+0.44%)
NIO   16.66 (+5.24%)
AMD   96.67 (+0.41%)
CGC   5.87 (+5.01%)
MU   69.40 (-2.32%)
T   20.21 (-0.10%)
GE   75.74 (+0.72%)
F   12.85 (+0.55%)
DIS   103.14 (-1.11%)
AMC   13.08 (+2.51%)
PFE   50.65 (+0.50%)
PYPL   81.28 (+5.31%)
NFLX   183.48 (+3.55%)

A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed 

Thursday, May 19, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed 

Investors Run To Cash, S&P 500 Enters Reversal 

We recently saw a headline that made us ask “what?!?” because it said an uptrend in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) had been confirmed. Our take on the market is that not only has the near-term downtrend in the S&P 500 been confirmed but that a major reversal in the market has been confirmed as well. You can blame it on what you want: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation, supply chain hurdles, rising rates, the FOMC, or the threat of recession and you would be basically right. The reason for the reversal is because of earnings and all of those other factors play into the S&P 500’s earnings power. We’ve already been tracking a downturn in the outlook for earnings growth, after this week’s reports from the retail sector we think that trend is going to accelerate and bring the entire market down with it. 

The Technical Picture Is Clear, The S&P 500 Is In A Downtrend 

The S&P 500 has been in a downtrend since hitting the all-time high at the turn of the year. That downtrend was confirmed over the past two weeks when the index broke through a major support level to set a new low and then bounce back to confirm resistance at that level. That level is the 4,100 level and the fall was confirmed by the indicators as well. Both the stochastic and the MACD are showing bearish crossovers that have ample room to run which suggests prices will wallow at current levels or move lower. The scary part of this assessment is that the near-term downtrend is part of a much larger and more powerful price pattern that has also been confirmed. 

A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed 


We’ve been tracking a reversal in the S&P 500 since early in the year. The index made a push to new highs that was met by selling and broke the uptrend that had been in place since the pandemic bottom in 2020. At that time, the question was, is this a trend change from up to sideways or a full reversal in prices and it looked, at least for a while, as if up to sideways was the answer. The problem now is that a Head & Shoulders Reversal pattern has formed and the break to new lows confirms it as such. Price action rebounded from the new low but, as mentioned before, the rebound met resistance at the 4,100 level which just happens to be the neckline of the pattern. 

Where Does The S&P 500 Go From Here? 

Where the S&P 500 goes from here is a tough call but the trend is definitely downward. The first targets we get are derived from the near-term downtrend. The most recent downtrend began at the 4,550 level and hit support at 4,100 which gives a magnitude of 450. Subtract 450 from 4,100 to get a target near 3,650. That target is coincident with the market consolidation in early 2021 and a viable target for a rebound or bottom to form. 

In the short to mid-term, the index could fall a little further based on the magnitude of the Head & Shoulders Pattern itself. That pattern is worth 700 points in movement and could take the index down to the 3,400 level. 3,400 is coincident with the 2020 top and consolidation so another good target for a rebound, relief rally, or bottom. If that doesn’t hold, the next target is near the 2,800 level and the long-term uptrend that we’ve been tracking for the last 13 years. It is our opinion that, unless something changes drastically very soon, the S&P 500 will move down to that level. 

A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed 

Should you invest $1,000 in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust right now?

Before you consider SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust wasn't on the list.

While SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)
0.6467 of 5 stars		$389.46-0.6%1.49%N/AHoldN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.