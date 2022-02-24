What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market 

S&P 500   4,288.70 (+1.50%)
DOW   33,223.83 (+0.28%)
QQQ   340.49 (+3.36%)
AAPL   161.83 (+1.10%)
MSFT   292.89 (+4.50%)
FB   206.03 (+3.82%)
GOOGL   2,642.00 (+3.54%)
AMZN   3,008.00 (+3.85%)
TSLA   796.02 (+4.19%)
NVDA   235.00 (+4.97%)
BABA   108.00 (-1.57%)
NIO   21.07 (+2.98%)
AMD   118.45 (+7.92%)
CGC   7.15 (+3.47%)
MU   88.83 (+1.74%)
GE   92.51 (-0.15%)
T   23.23 (-1.19%)
F   17.04 (+0.53%)
DIS   148.70 (+1.94%)
AMC   17.68 (+12.40%)
PFE   45.77 (-2.35%)
PYPL   104.22 (+3.47%)
ACB   3.84 (+2.67%)
S&P 500   4,288.70 (+1.50%)
DOW   33,223.83 (+0.28%)
QQQ   340.49 (+3.36%)
AAPL   161.83 (+1.10%)
MSFT   292.89 (+4.50%)
FB   206.03 (+3.82%)
GOOGL   2,642.00 (+3.54%)
AMZN   3,008.00 (+3.85%)
TSLA   796.02 (+4.19%)
NVDA   235.00 (+4.97%)
BABA   108.00 (-1.57%)
NIO   21.07 (+2.98%)
AMD   118.45 (+7.92%)
CGC   7.15 (+3.47%)
MU   88.83 (+1.74%)
GE   92.51 (-0.15%)
T   23.23 (-1.19%)
F   17.04 (+0.53%)
DIS   148.70 (+1.94%)
AMC   17.68 (+12.40%)
PFE   45.77 (-2.35%)
PYPL   104.22 (+3.47%)
ACB   3.84 (+2.67%)
S&P 500   4,288.70 (+1.50%)
DOW   33,223.83 (+0.28%)
QQQ   340.49 (+3.36%)
AAPL   161.83 (+1.10%)
MSFT   292.89 (+4.50%)
FB   206.03 (+3.82%)
GOOGL   2,642.00 (+3.54%)
AMZN   3,008.00 (+3.85%)
TSLA   796.02 (+4.19%)
NVDA   235.00 (+4.97%)
BABA   108.00 (-1.57%)
NIO   21.07 (+2.98%)
AMD   118.45 (+7.92%)
CGC   7.15 (+3.47%)
MU   88.83 (+1.74%)
GE   92.51 (-0.15%)
T   23.23 (-1.19%)
F   17.04 (+0.53%)
DIS   148.70 (+1.94%)
AMC   17.68 (+12.40%)
PFE   45.77 (-2.35%)
PYPL   104.22 (+3.47%)
ACB   3.84 (+2.67%)
S&P 500   4,288.70 (+1.50%)
DOW   33,223.83 (+0.28%)
QQQ   340.49 (+3.36%)
AAPL   161.83 (+1.10%)
MSFT   292.89 (+4.50%)
FB   206.03 (+3.82%)
GOOGL   2,642.00 (+3.54%)
AMZN   3,008.00 (+3.85%)
TSLA   796.02 (+4.19%)
NVDA   235.00 (+4.97%)
BABA   108.00 (-1.57%)
NIO   21.07 (+2.98%)
AMD   118.45 (+7.92%)
CGC   7.15 (+3.47%)
MU   88.83 (+1.74%)
GE   92.51 (-0.15%)
T   23.23 (-1.19%)
F   17.04 (+0.53%)
DIS   148.70 (+1.94%)
AMC   17.68 (+12.40%)
PFE   45.77 (-2.35%)
PYPL   104.22 (+3.47%)
ACB   3.84 (+2.67%)

What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market 

Thursday, February 24, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market 

The Market Bottoms In Wake Of Ukraine Invasion 

As dire as the news from Ukraine and Russia is, the selloff in equities sparked by the crisis appears to have already hit bottom. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) fell more than 2.0% on the news to extend its selloff to over 13.5% but hit a bottom and reclaimed all of the loss and more by the end of the session. The key takeaway is that this bottom is unrelated to the underlying factors driving the market which include outrageously high inflation and its impact on earnings. As for Ukraine and Russia, the near-term impact will be to drive inflation via supply chain disruption and higher gas prices. That will increase the pressure on S&P 500 margins which means the market correction is probably not over.

Oil Breaks To New High On Russia Aggression In Ukraine

Oil prices (NYSEARCA: USO) broke out to a new high following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The spike is driven by fear of tightening supply and the possibility Putin could weaponize its fuel deliveries to western Europe. The price of WTI spiked more than 7% on the news and could move higher although the technical picture is still murky. The spike in price was met by sellers and profit-takers who were able to drive it back down to the previous day's close. The candle formed is a large doji candle at the top of an uptrend and may qualify as a Tombstone or Shooting Star. 

What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market 

If the oil market cannot maintain these levels and begins to fall the oil price may enter a correction but that is not supported by the fundamental outlook. The supply and demand outlook for this year is tight and was supporting the rise in oil even before the Ukrainian crisis began to emerge. The more likely scenario is that oil will pull back slightly and/or consolidate at the current level until other news arises. That may be an increase/decrease of tensions in Europe, oil supply data, or other economic data. Regardless, oil is trading at a 7-year high which means added pressure to inflation and windfall profits for the oil producers (NYSEARCA: XLE)

The Real Risk For The S&P 500 Is Earnings

The real risk for the S&P 500 is the earnings outlook. The retail sector (NYSEARCA: XRT) began reporting this week and the news was without excitement. The key takeaway is that the earnings outlook is tepid in relation to the prior year and estimates are falling. This is leading to a downward trend in the consensus for earnings estimates and that is what is ultimately reading the market lower. If this trend continues, no amount of good news from Ukraine will support the index. With oil prices on the rise and supply chains still in turmoil, we do not expect this trend to end. 

Turning to the charts, the price action in the S&P 500 is indicative of a bottom but the question is if the index will reverse course and begin marching higher or if this is just the prelude to another decline. The primary indication of bottoming lay in the doji candle which formed with the day's action and the indicators which are both showing significant divergence from the new lows. This combination has a high likelihood of resulting in a rebound but that does not mean reversal. The key level for the market to watch now is the 4,300 support line that was just broken because it may turn into resistance. If the index can not regain the upper side of 4,300 within the next few days there is a near 100% chance the S&P 500 will retest the new lows and may even set a new lower low. 

What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market 

Should you invest $1,000 in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust right now?

Before you consider SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust wasn't on the list.

While SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)0.6$428.30+1.5%1.34%N/AHoldN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.