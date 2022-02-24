The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over 

S&P 500   4,190.49 (-0.83%)
DOW   32,603.37 (-1.59%)
QQQ   328.23 (-0.36%)
AAPL   156.99 (-1.92%)
MSFT   282.67 (+0.86%)
FB   196.74 (-0.86%)
GOOGL   2,569.85 (+0.71%)
AMZN   2,927.96 (+1.08%)
TSLA   761.59 (-0.32%)
NVDA   224.51 (+0.29%)
BABA   106.00 (-3.39%)
NIO   20.26 (-0.98%)
AMD   110.98 (+1.11%)
CGC   6.84 (-1.01%)
MU   85.57 (-1.99%)
GE   89.05 (-3.89%)
T   22.88 (-2.68%)
F   16.47 (-2.83%)
DIS   144.60 (-0.87%)
AMC   16.13 (+2.54%)
PFE   45.91 (-2.05%)
PYPL   99.53 (-1.18%)
ACB   3.70 (-1.07%)
S&P 500   4,190.49 (-0.83%)
DOW   32,603.37 (-1.59%)
QQQ   328.23 (-0.36%)
AAPL   156.99 (-1.92%)
MSFT   282.67 (+0.86%)
FB   196.74 (-0.86%)
GOOGL   2,569.85 (+0.71%)
AMZN   2,927.96 (+1.08%)
TSLA   761.59 (-0.32%)
NVDA   224.51 (+0.29%)
BABA   106.00 (-3.39%)
NIO   20.26 (-0.98%)
AMD   110.98 (+1.11%)
CGC   6.84 (-1.01%)
MU   85.57 (-1.99%)
GE   89.05 (-3.89%)
T   22.88 (-2.68%)
F   16.47 (-2.83%)
DIS   144.60 (-0.87%)
AMC   16.13 (+2.54%)
PFE   45.91 (-2.05%)
PYPL   99.53 (-1.18%)
ACB   3.70 (-1.07%)
S&P 500   4,190.49 (-0.83%)
DOW   32,603.37 (-1.59%)
QQQ   328.23 (-0.36%)
AAPL   156.99 (-1.92%)
MSFT   282.67 (+0.86%)
FB   196.74 (-0.86%)
GOOGL   2,569.85 (+0.71%)
AMZN   2,927.96 (+1.08%)
TSLA   761.59 (-0.32%)
NVDA   224.51 (+0.29%)
BABA   106.00 (-3.39%)
NIO   20.26 (-0.98%)
AMD   110.98 (+1.11%)
CGC   6.84 (-1.01%)
MU   85.57 (-1.99%)
GE   89.05 (-3.89%)
T   22.88 (-2.68%)
F   16.47 (-2.83%)
DIS   144.60 (-0.87%)
AMC   16.13 (+2.54%)
PFE   45.91 (-2.05%)
PYPL   99.53 (-1.18%)
ACB   3.70 (-1.07%)
S&P 500   4,190.49 (-0.83%)
DOW   32,603.37 (-1.59%)
QQQ   328.23 (-0.36%)
AAPL   156.99 (-1.92%)
MSFT   282.67 (+0.86%)
FB   196.74 (-0.86%)
GOOGL   2,569.85 (+0.71%)
AMZN   2,927.96 (+1.08%)
TSLA   761.59 (-0.32%)
NVDA   224.51 (+0.29%)
BABA   106.00 (-3.39%)
NIO   20.26 (-0.98%)
AMD   110.98 (+1.11%)
CGC   6.84 (-1.01%)
MU   85.57 (-1.99%)
GE   89.05 (-3.89%)
T   22.88 (-2.68%)
F   16.47 (-2.83%)
DIS   144.60 (-0.87%)
AMC   16.13 (+2.54%)
PFE   45.91 (-2.05%)
PYPL   99.53 (-1.18%)
ACB   3.70 (-1.07%)

The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over 

Thursday, February 24, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over 

Tailwinds Diminish, Headwinds Grow For Wayfair 

Wayfair (NYSE: W) was one of the most exciting plays of the post-pandemic world but now that story is played. The two things that are abundantly clear in the Q4 results are that 1) the COVID tailwinds are no longer blowing and 2) the headwinds are mounting. The key takeaways are that revenue and earnings are in sharp decline, margins are narrowing to the point of loss, and the outlook for the first half of 2022 really isn’t much better. While there are still strong trends within the home improvement industry, eCommerce, and even Wayfairs own business there are no longer trillions of dollars of stimulus just laying around waiting to be spent and the cost of everything is going up. Based on what we see in the charts, this stock is in for a rough ride that could take it back to the pandemic bottom before things start looking better again. 

Wayfair Misses On The Top And Bottom Lines 

Wayfair had a terrible quarter but we need to keep things in perspective. The company’s revenue grew 44% in last year’s Q4 so a little giveback is to be expected. The problem is the $3.25 billion in revenue is down 11.4% from last year and missed the Marketbeat.com consensus by almost 100 basis points and the bad news doesn’t end there. The company reports a 12.5% decline in active customers and a 26.7% decline in delivered orders that were slightly offset by a 20% increase in order size. These are not good metrics and do not point to growth in the coming year. 

Moving down to the earnings, the company reported a 200 basis point decline in gross margin and operating margin contraction into negative territory that we chalk up to input costs, freight, and rising wages. The really bad news is on the bottom line where adjusted earnings came in at -$0.92 reversing last year’s $1.24 in adjusted profits and missing the consensus by $0.22, a sign the company’s efforts to keep up with inflation are not doing the trick, at least not yet. Wayfair did not give any guidance but we are expecting a seasonal decline in Q1 results and to well below last year’s levels. 

The Analysts See Something In Wayfair 

The analysts have yet to comment on Wayfair’s Q4 results but they are holding it regardless of the drop. The 23 analysts covering Wayfair rate if a firm Hold with a price target more than 135% above the new lows. This target is down a bit from the peak set last year and may come down further but would still present a healthy upside should the market reverse. The institutions helped put the top in the stock last year with some heavy selling in Q3 but that trend has changed. The institutional activity has been very light in the time since but was net-bullish coming into the report. 

The Technical Outlook: Wayfair May Have Hit Bottom 

The Wayfair correction story includes a high 21% short interest that continues to way on price action. The good news is that support appears to be present at the new low and has sparked at least some short-covering if not a short-covering rally. Assuming the market follows through on this move we see the stock moving back up to the $150 level where selling may pick up again. If Wayfair is not able to rebound from here a fall to the $70 to $80 range is expected. 

The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over 

Should you invest $1,000 in Wayfair right now?

Before you consider Wayfair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wayfair wasn't on the list.

While Wayfair currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Wayfair (W)2.6$119.55-1.5%N/A153.27Hold$263.59
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.